Caxton Associates LP Decreased Aon Plc (AON) Holding by $576,192; Shares Rose; Terreno Realty (TRNO) Shareholder Adelante Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $3.47 Million as Share Price Rose

Adelante Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Terreno Realty Corp (TRNO) by 14.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adelante Capital Management Llc sold 70,863 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.99% . The hedge fund held 422,691 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.73M, down from 493,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adelante Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Terreno Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $51.11. About 142,364 shares traded. Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) has risen 33.68% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.68% the S&P500.

Caxton Associates Lp decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 55.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp sold 3,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 2,391 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $461,000, down from 5,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $193.73. About 354,112 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 27/03/2018 – Aon Captive CEO Mullen to take helm at Artex; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N SEES FY 2018 SHR MORE THAN $7.97; 02/05/2018 – AON NAMES LAMBROS LAMBROU AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 28/03/2018 – Aon PLC Names Jeffrey C. Campbell to Board; 10/04/2018 – AON & HP JOIN FORCES TO COMBAT CYBER RISK; 09/04/2018 – EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF THE UNITED STATES LAUNCHES REINSURANCE PROGRAMME TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL $1 BLN IN LOSS COVERAGE FOR AIRCRAFT FINANCING DEALS -ARRANGER AON BENFIELD; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – LAUNCHING SOLUTION THAT INCLUDES HARDWARE-LEVEL SECURITY PROTECTION, COMPREHENSIVE RISK ASSESSMENT AND REMEDIATION, RAPID INCIDENT RESPONSE; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q EPS $2.37; 13/03/2018 – Aon survey: falling employee engagement in Canada is a “wake-up call” for employers; 13/04/2018 – Aon PLC Raises Dividend to 40c

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 9.16% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $337.24 million for 33.87 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75 billion and $831.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (NYSE:AMTD) by 9,700 shares to 15,313 shares, valued at $764,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pbf Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 10,933 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,933 shares, and has risen its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF).

Adelante Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.78B and $1.94B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equit (NYSE:ARE) by 11,479 shares to 695,949 shares, valued at $98.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jbg Smith Properties by 222,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 664,978 shares, and has risen its stake in Americold Realty Trust.

Analysts await Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, up 2.94% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.34 per share. TRNO’s profit will be $22.94M for 36.51 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Terreno Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.06% EPS growth.

