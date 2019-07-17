Caxton Associates LP Cut Suntrust Bks (STI) Stake by $496,308; Valuation Declined; Amgen (AMGN) Shareholder Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Lowered Its Holding as Shares Declined

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 50.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc sold 7,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,893 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, down from 15,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $177.06. About 1.44M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island governor says Amgen will build another plant in state; 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health ris; 29/03/2018 – FDA SAYS BLINCYTO CARRIES A BOXED WARNING; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN CONFIRMS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOGNIZING REPATHA; 18/05/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $210 FROM $206; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Adj EPS $3.47; 25/04/2018 – Sales of cholesterol medication Repatha more than doubled to $123 million, beating expectations; 14/05/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen still has no magic pill to solve its zero-growth problem; 23/03/2018 – Amgen, Allergan Get Positive CHMP Opinion for Biosimilar Herceptin for Three Types of Cancer

Caxton Associates Lp decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 48.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp sold 8,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.00% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 9,034 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535,000, down from 17,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $63.99. About 2.52 million shares traded or 4.93% up from the average. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 10.90% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 14/05/2018 – SunTrust Banks Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Prime Auto Loan Abs Issued By Suntrust In The U.S. In 2015; 03/04/2018 – SiteOne Landscape at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 19/04/2018 – WideOpenWest at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 27/03/2018 – Mack-Cali Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q Net Chg-offs $79M; 18/04/2018 – SunTrust Banks Inc expected to post earnings of $1.11 a share – Earnings Preview; 08/05/2018 – SunTrust Banks Presenting at Conference May 15; 10/03/2018 – Continental Resources Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 20/04/2018 – Cogent Comms Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 27

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.59 EPS, down 6.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $3.83 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.19 billion for 12.33 P/E if the $3.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.56 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $380,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Ridge Investment Management holds 0.05% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 1,969 shares. Park Avenue Securities Ltd Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 7,205 shares. Summit Wealth Advsrs Ltd Co stated it has 0.12% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Torray Limited Liability Com reported 0.21% stake. Hudson Valley Investment Advsrs Inc Adv holds 0.51% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 11,004 shares. The New Jersey-based Private Advisor Grp Ltd has invested 0.14% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Portland Glob Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 15,059 shares. Glenmede Na owns 815,017 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdg holds 0.43% or 268,399 shares. Clark Cap Mgmt Gru stated it has 0.45% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 1,673 are held by Renaissance Invest Group Incorporated Lc. Huntington Financial Bank holds 126,213 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Boston Prns stated it has 0% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Dana Investment Advsr Incorporated has 1.11% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 123,629 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation accumulated 12,900 shares.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07 billion and $1.77B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHC) by 453,168 shares to 2.36M shares, valued at $78.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,833 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,343 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHA).

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75B and $688.48M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 183,325 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $9.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 3,671 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,267 shares, and has risen its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).