Caxton Associates LP Cut Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $4.37 Million as Shares Rose; As Inphi (IPHI) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Granahan Investment Management Has Trimmed Position

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Inphi (IPHI) by 15.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc sold 10,557 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.94% . The hedge fund held 58,055 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.91M, down from 68,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Inphi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $62.81. About 515,763 shares traded. Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) has risen 88.51% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 88.51% the S&P500. Some Historical IPHI News: 24/04/2018 – Inphi Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 54c-Loss 56c; 24/04/2018 – Inphi Sees 2Q Adj EPS 12c-Adj EPS 14c; 24/04/2018 – Inphi 1Q Rev $60.1M; 24/04/2018 – Inphi 1Q Loss $23M; 15/05/2018 – Inphi Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – Inphi 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform Named Winner in 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program; 13/03/2018 – lnphi Starts Production Shipments of M200 LightSpeed-lll 100/200G Coherent Digital Signal Processor; 24/04/2018 – INPHI 1Q REV. CONT OPS $60.1M, EST. $59.8M; 20/03/2018 – lnphi and lnnovium Announce Multiple Industry-leading 100G-400G Data Center Solutions; 13/03/2018 – Inphi Announces Production Availability of 16nm Polaris PAM4 Platform for Hyperscale Cloud Deployments

Caxton Associates Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 95.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp sold 32,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1,676 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $224,000, down from 34,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $137.39. About 17.98 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Arconic Board Approves Quarterly Dividends; 17/04/2018 – Ionic Security and Microsoft collaborate to simplify risk management and accelerate enterprise cloud adoption through Microsoft Azure Information Protection; 19/03/2018 – Amazon launches a cloud service for game developers, taking on Microsoft and Google; 24/05/2018 – PowerObjects Announces Platinum Sponsorship for Microsoft Business Applications Summit; 16/05/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Names McMaster University Research Chair in Nuclear Safety Analysis John Luxat to Advisory Board; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion (corrected); 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 09/04/2018 – MICROSOFT BLOG: ISSUE IN AZURE PORTAL ALL RESOLVED; 27/03/2018 – Yippy (YIPI) Chairman and CEO, Richard Granville, Issues Letter to Shareholders; 03/04/2018 – GoodData Launches Analytical Insurance Solutions to Streamline Insurance Claims and Underwriting Processes

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81B and $2.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 45,199 shares to 206,122 shares, valued at $24.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) by 60,358 shares in the quarter, for a total of 733,340 shares, and has risen its stake in Axon Enterprise.

Analysts await Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.04 EPS, up 42.86% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by Inphi Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 17 investors sold IPHI shares while 52 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 45.63 million shares or 41.25% less from 77.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eventide Asset Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.85% or 555,000 shares. Spark Ltd Liability holds 0.19% or 55,400 shares. Highland Ltd Partnership has 60,000 shares. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership accumulated 59,300 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 0% or 38,604 shares. Hillsdale Investment holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) for 13,300 shares. Alexandria Ltd Llc holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) for 45,170 shares. Northern Tru Corp holds 572,538 shares. Oberweis Asset Management invested in 100,370 shares or 0.91% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc accumulated 0% or 38,323 shares. Fil owns 246,113 shares. Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corporation stated it has 219,925 shares. Legal & General Gru Public Ltd owns 18,875 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jane Street Gru Limited Liability Company holds 20,657 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 2,567 shares.

More notable recent Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Inphi Corporation Announces Q2 2019 Results NYSE:IPHI – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Inphi Cuts Q2 Guidance, Cites Huawei Ban – Benzinga” published on May 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Inphi to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 30 – GlobeNewswire” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Inphi Corporation (NYSE:IPHI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Inphi Unveils Latest Portfolio Solutions for Data Center Interconnects at OFC 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Inphi Corporation Announces Q1 2019 Results NYSE:IPHI – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 462,407 were reported by Commonwealth Bancorporation Of. Altfest L J And Comm holds 52,031 shares or 1.85% of its portfolio. Veritas Asset Mngmt Llp holds 7.18% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6.28M shares. Moreover, Lathrop Investment Mgmt has 6.15% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 161,704 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems stated it has 356,858 shares. Stevens First Principles Investment Advsrs holds 0.17% or 2,213 shares in its portfolio. Cincinnati Financial Corp holds 4.58% or 932,950 shares in its portfolio. Capital Growth Ltd Partnership has 324,000 shares. 280,607 were reported by Fdx Advisors. Middleton And Ma reported 52,039 shares. Allen Ops Ltd Com stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Loews holds 0.12% or 113,100 shares in its portfolio. Northern Trust, a Illinois-based fund reported 96.57M shares. Brick And Kyle Associates invested in 5.55% or 43,446 shares. Montag A Associates has 2.2% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 183,905 shares.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft: Time For Dividend Raise – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft bull praises vendor Pentagon contract – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft: Duration Of Cloud Advantage Likely Underappreciated+- – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Status of Microsoft Stock Should Rise – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75 billion and $831.13 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 111,930 shares to 120,477 shares, valued at $8.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 7,185 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,946 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS).