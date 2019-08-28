Caxton Associates LP Cut Chemed New (CHE) Position by $463,680; Drexel Morgan & Company Stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Boosted by $343,400 as Valuation Rose

Caxton Associates Lp decreased its stake in Chemed Corp New (CHE) by 49.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp sold 1,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.07% . The hedge fund held 1,470 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $471,000, down from 2,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Chemed Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $5.37 during the last trading session, reaching $422.22. About 142,558 shares traded or 26.80% up from the average. Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) has risen 29.67% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CHE News: 14/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE BRINGS EXPERTISE IN RISK MITIGATION AND VALUE-BASED CARE TO APG CONFERENCE IN SAN DIEGO; 24/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE BRINGS COLLABORATION EXPERTISE TO BLUE CROSS BLUE SHIELD NATIONAL SUMMIT; 09/05/2018 – Chemed Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE REFERRALS MADE EASIER WITH HOSPICE APP’S FACE SHEET; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q Net $45M; 19/04/2018 – Chemed 1Q Adj EPS $2.72; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chemed Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHE); 07/05/2018 – VITAS HEALTHCARE JOINS AMERICAN HOSPITAL ASSOCIATION; 21/03/2018 – Officer/Dir Hutton Gifts 807 Of Chemed Corp

Drexel Morgan & Company increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 113.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drexel Morgan & Company bought 3,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 6,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $648,000, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drexel Morgan & Company who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $338.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $105.74. About 13.63 million shares traded or 17.96% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presentation at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference to be Webcast Live on May 15, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS “THE GLOBAL ECONOMY CONTINUES TO DO WELL”; 14/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LTD GOGL.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11.5 FROM $11; 08/05/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Sponsors 25th Annual Women’s Bond Club Merit Award Dinner; 14/05/2018 – Charter Communications at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIST OF CEO CANDIDATES HAS BEEN “NARROWED DOWN” FOR HEALTHCARE VENTURE BETWEEN BERKSHIRE, AMAZON.COM AMZN.O AND JPMORGAN CHASE JPM.N; 21/03/2018 – Saudi Grand Tour to Include Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, JPMorgan; 04/05/2018 – NetScout Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chase Bank ‘forgives’ Canadian credit card debt – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Investorideas.com with their article: “Newswire – The AI Eye: JPMorgan (NYSE: $JPM) Announces 5-Year Deal with AI Marketing Firm Persado and Oracle (NYSE: $ORCL) Named Leader in Enterprise BI Platforms – InvestorIdeas.com” published on July 31, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Multinational bank taps local veteran to lead advance into Triad – Triad Business Journal” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Bold plans: PNC, Fifth Third bank execs talk Raleigh growth amid JP Morgan Chase rollout – Triangle Business Journal” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan turns to AI for writing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argi Inv Services Ltd Liability Com invested 0.08% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Weitz Invest Mgmt reported 242,000 shares. Wealthcare Management Limited Company stated it has 230 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Weatherstone Capital Management invested in 0.45% or 4,162 shares. Loomis Sayles Lp reported 0.01% stake. California State Teachers Retirement Systems, California-based fund reported 5.96 million shares. Blue Fincl Inc reported 1.1% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Gladius Capital Management LP reported 26,522 shares. Janney Cap Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.99% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Canada Pension Plan Board has 0.66% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 3.37 million shares. 65,320 are held by Westfield Cap Management Com Ltd Partnership. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 6,085 shares. Horizon Llc accumulated 11,869 shares. Menora Mivtachim Hldg Limited has invested 2.31% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Aldebaran Financial holds 5,701 shares.

Drexel Morgan & Company, which manages about $275.57 million and $112.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,646 shares to 8,387 shares, valued at $2.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $3.23 EPS, up 5.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $3.07 per share. CHE’s profit will be $51.43M for 32.68 P/E if the $3.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.36 actual EPS reported by Chemed Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.87% negative EPS growth.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $206,430 activity.

Investors sentiment is 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 24 investors sold CHE shares while 107 reduced holdings. only 53 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 13.50 million shares or 11.47% less from 15.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Financial Ltd reported 0.01% in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 59,386 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can holds 0.02% or 18,426 shares in its portfolio. Huntington Financial Bank invested 0% in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 0% or 189 shares. Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership reported 0.32% stake. Shelton Cap Mngmt owns 365 shares. Ftb Advsrs owns 89 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tompkins Fin stated it has 591 shares. France-based Natixis has invested 0.01% in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Vanguard Grp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) for 1.94M shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Com stated it has 8,491 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Mackenzie Finance has invested 0.01% in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE). Invesco Ltd stated it has 243,975 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0.03% or 30,845 shares.