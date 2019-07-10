Caxton Associates LP Cut Bank Amer (BAC) Position; Omnova Solutions (OMN) Sentiment Is 1.71

Caxton Associates Lp decreased Bank Amer Corp (BAC) stake by 96.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Caxton Associates Lp sold 287,897 shares as Bank Amer Corp (BAC)’s stock declined 1.43%. The Caxton Associates Lp holds 10,288 shares with $284,000 value, down from 298,185 last quarter. Bank Amer Corp now has $277.11B valuation. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $29. About 29.56M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE WAS 2.81 PCT IN MARCH VS 2.78 PCT IN FEBRUARY; 04/05/2018 – Emerging market “tremors” after U.S. yield surge, small equity outflow- BAML data; 09/04/2018 – SIG Combibloc picks banks for Zurich flotation; 14/05/2018 – Editas Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Small Biz Tech: Small Merchants Must Take Data Protection Seriously Says Bank of America Exec and Survey; 20/03/2018 – BOFA IS SAID TO ARRANGE $6 BILLION LOAN FOR PETROBRAS UNIT BID; 24/04/2018 – Investment News: Merrill Lynch fires Chicago star broker Bruce Lee; 13/03/2018 – SUPER MICRO COMPUTER – NEW DEBT FACILITY, TO BE LED BY BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, IS EXPECTED TO INCLUDE OTHER LENDERS & INCREASE CO’S BORROWING CAPACITY; 20/03/2018 – Investors crowded into tech sector, BAML March survey finds; 06/03/2018 – Economy & Business: MOVES-Senior energy trader at Bank of America Merrill Lynch departs -sources – NEW YORK, March 6 (Reuters)

Omnova Solutions Inc (OMN) investors sentiment decreased to 1.71 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.12, from 1.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 65 investment managers started new or increased positions, while 38 cut down and sold their holdings in Omnova Solutions Inc. The investment managers in our database reported: 39.16 million shares, down from 39.22 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Omnova Solutions Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 28 Increased: 46 New Position: 19.

The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.01. About 466,692 shares traded or 10.58% up from the average. OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (OMN) has declined 35.69% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.12% the S&P500. Some Historical OMN News: 28/03/2018 – Omnova: Expect Volume Growth in Specialties to Continue, but Not at Pace Seen in 1Q; 16/05/2018 – Omnova Solutions May Benefit, Industry Posts 24th Straight Gain; 22/04/2018 – DJ OMNOVA Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMN); 28/03/2018 – Omnova: 2018 Guidance Remains Unchanged; 28/03/2018 – OMNOVA SOLUTIONS 1Q ADJ EPS 9C, EST. 6C; 16/03/2018 – Omnova Solutions May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 28/03/2018 – Omnova Solutions Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Omnova 1Q Adj EPS 9c; 29/05/2018 – Omnova Solutions Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 28/03/2018 – Omnova 1Q EPS 16c

Robotti Robert holds 2.28% of its portfolio in OMNOVA Solutions Inc. for 920,834 shares. Winslow Asset Management Inc owns 1.05 million shares or 1.54% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Perritt Capital Management Inc has 1.12% invested in the company for 427,099 shares. The Oregon-based Tygh Capital Management Inc. has invested 0.45% in the stock. White Pine Capital Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 161,975 shares.

OMNOVA Solutions Inc. provides emulsion polymers, specialty chemicals, and engineered surfaces for various commercial, industrial, and residential end uses in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $448.90 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Performance Chemicals and Engineered Surfaces. It has a 50.81 P/E ratio. The Performance Chemicals segment produces a range of latices, hollow plastic pigments, resins, binders, adhesives, specialty rubbers, antioxidants, and elastomeric modifiers, which are used in gas and oil drilling and production, specialty coatings, paper and packaging, carpet, nonwovens, construction, adhesives, tape, tires, floor care, textiles, graphic arts, polymer stabilization, industrial rubbers and thermoplastics, synthetic gloves, and various other specialty applications.

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Bank of America had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold”. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. The stock of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, February 19. BMO Capital Markets upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $3700 target in Tuesday, June 18 report.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 12.70% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.63 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.78 billion for 10.21 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

Caxton Associates Lp increased Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) stake by 113,367 shares to 125,000 valued at $4.30M in 2019Q1. It also upped Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF) stake by 288,308 shares and now owns 350,000 shares. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Fincl has invested 0.31% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) accumulated 45,900 shares. Howe & Rusling holds 314,745 shares or 1.5% of its portfolio. Sterling Inv Mgmt Inc accumulated 26,648 shares. Sound Shore Ct, a Connecticut-based fund reported 8.03M shares. Metropolitan Life New York holds 0.05% or 33,119 shares. Ajo Lp accumulated 10.97M shares. Susquehanna Int Grp Llp holds 0.22% or 19.44 million shares in its portfolio. Wg Shaheen And Assocs Dba Whitney And invested in 0.17% or 24,448 shares. Intact Inv Management holds 350,900 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Company holds 1.21% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 867,471 shares. Ameritas Prtn Incorporated reported 323,173 shares. Burns J W Comm Ny accumulated 78,774 shares. The New York-based Guardian Life Insurance Of America has invested 0.09% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Snow Mgmt LP invested 3.6% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).