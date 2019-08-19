Caxton Associates LP Continues to Hold Stake in Herbalife Nutrition LTD (HLF); As Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Ws Management Lllp Has Lowered Its Holding by $2.26 Million

Ws Management Lllp decreased its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co (HMHC) by 3.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp sold 322,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.79% . The hedge fund held 8.26M shares of the books company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.08M, down from 8.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $700.52M market cap company. The stock increased 5.33% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $5.64. About 304,315 shares traded. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) has declined 8.59% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.59% the S&P500. Some Historical HMHC News: 15/05/2018 – 180 Awards Recognize 15 Students for Outstanding Progress in Literacy and Math Achievement; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.82; 03/05/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Reaffirms Fiscal Year 2018 Outlook; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO SAYS REAFFIRMS FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT – ONGOING INITIATIVES EXPECTED TO RESULT IN ABOUT $70 MILLION TO $80 MILLION IN ANNUALIZED COST SAVINGS BY THE END OF 2018; 03/05/2018 – HOUGHTON MIFFLIN HARCOURT CO QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.82; 17/05/2018 – Digital Marketing Agency, Pyxl, Hires Former CEO of Lonely Planet and Forbes 30 Under 30 Honoree, Daniel Houghton, as CEO; 03/05/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt 1Q Loss $101M; 08/03/2018 – S&P: Houghton Rating Reflects Volatile Profitability in Sector; 04/04/2018 – Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and Renaissance Forge Exclusive Strategic Partnership Bringing Together Deep Data Analytics, Assessment Capabilities, and Core Curriculum

Caxton Associates Lp increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF) by 232.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp bought 9,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.61% . The hedge fund held 13,172 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $698,000, up from 3,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $36.31. About 730,967 shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 21.05% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.05% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 25/05/2018 – Icahn Enterprises: Believe Herbalife Well-Positioned for Future; 21/03/2018 – Top Global Herbalife Distributors Gather for Annual Leadership Conference, Participation in Education & Training to Further; 03/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Exceeds First Quarter Net Sales Guidance; Exceeds High End of Reported and Adjusted1 Diluted EPS Guidance by $0.18 and $0.30, Respectively; Raises Full Year 2018 Guidance; 18/04/2018 – Herbalife Announces Self-Tender Offer Seeking to Purchase Up to $600 M of Its Common Shrs; 03/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 08/05/2018 – Herbalife Receives Globoforce’s Accelerate Award at WorkHuman 2018; 21/03/2018 – Herbalife Announces Pricing of $550 M Aggregate Principal Amount of Convertible Senior Note Offering; 11/04/2018 – Herbalife Healthy Breakfast Survey Reveals Asia Pacific Consumers Would Be Motivated To Eat Breakfast Daily If It Is More Convenient and Readily Accessible; 07/05/2018 – HERBALIFE NUTRITION LTD HLF.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $114; 14/03/2018 – Public Health Leaders, Dr. Richard Carmona and Dr. John Agwunobi, To Present Symposium on Rethinking Food Security at 2018 SXSW

More notable recent Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. – HLF – GlobeNewswire” on April 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Herbalife Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Herbalife down 7% after hours on Q2 miss, guidance cut – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Johnson to return as Herbalife CEO on interim basis as Goudis resigns – Seeking Alpha” published on January 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Former Herbalife CEO Returns To Post After Goudis Resigns Over Unspecified Comments – Benzinga” with publication date: January 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold HLF shares while 65 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 0.03% less from 139.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.55% or 2.43 million shares. Glenmede Tru Na has 0% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 354 shares. Mackenzie Finance Corporation has invested 0.02% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Products Partners Lc owns 393,240 shares. Chicago Equity Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 23,480 shares. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 7,600 shares. Pggm Investments holds 0.03% or 115,125 shares. Smart Portfolios owns 129 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 192,210 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 500,888 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership owns 0.32% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) for 1.18M shares. Gateway Invest Advisers reported 55,730 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 12,524 shares in its portfolio. Amp Capital Invsts has 10,476 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al reported 0.01% stake.

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75 billion and $688.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 8,412 shares to 9,034 shares, valued at $535,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 93,053 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,515 shares, and cut its stake in Chemed Corp New (NYSE:CHE).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.82 million activity.

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 12,793 shares to 42,293 shares, valued at $30.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:MU) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

