Caxton Associates LP Continues to Hold Stake in Citrix Sys (CTXS); Valueworks Has Lifted Position in Brunswick (BC) by $1.05 Million

Caxton Associates Lp increased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) by 155.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp bought 5,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.54% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 9,726 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $969,000, up from 3,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $99.83. About 1.06M shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 10.02% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 06/03/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces Call for Nominations for Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Awards; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees 2Q EPS 72c-EPS 76c; 28/03/2018 – Citrix Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Cloud Solutions Propels WAGO Factories into the Future; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q EPS 99c; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Systems Plans to Declare Quarterly Dividend of 35c/Share Starting in 4Q; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees FY EPS $5.20-EPS $5.30; 17/04/2018 – Morphisec Joins Citrix Ready Partner Program; 07/05/2018 – StorMagic Launches First Edge Appliance Designed to Seamlessly Support Citrix Cloud Services; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Unveils Industry’s First Digital Workspace to Unify and Secure all Apps and Content for all Devices

Valueworks Llc increased its stake in Brunswick Corp (BC) by 23.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc bought 21,025 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 112,194 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65M, up from 91,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in Brunswick Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $45.21. About 841,984 shares traded. Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) has declined 18.72% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.15% the S&P500. Some Historical BC News: 01/04/2018 – Sky News Australia: #BREAKING: There are reports a body has been found inside the Bandidos clubhouse in the Melbourne suburb of; 26/04/2018 – Brunswick Corp 1Q EPS 91c; 15/05/2018 – COBALT ALLEGES BRUNSWICK’S SEA RAY STILL INFRINGING PATENT; 13/03/2018 – The Daily Gleaner: EXCLUSIVE: ‘I really feel that people in New Brunswick should have the IMAX experience’; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – QTRLY EPS OF $0.91; 26/04/2018 – BRUNSWICK CORP – EXPECT MARINE BUSINESSES’ TOP-LINE PERFORMANCE TO BENEFIT FROM CONTINUATION OF SOLID GLOBAL MARKET GROWTH; 19/04/2018 – DJ Brunswick Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BC); 24/04/2018 – Brunswick Corporation : Crestliner Launches ‘Angling Aces’ Student Program; 17/05/2018 – Brunswick Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24; 10/04/2018 – Brunswick Corporation Selects Accruent for Lease Accounting Software

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 140.26 million shares or 15.31% more from 121.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw & Incorporated has invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Amica Mutual Ins has invested 0.06% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Fin Advisers Limited Liability holds 0% or 6,955 shares in its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Incorporated invested 0.05% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Qci Asset Mgmt Inc Ny invested in 0% or 255 shares. 441,541 were accumulated by London Com Of Virginia. The Georgia-based Synovus Financial has invested 0% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Gulf Intl Bancorporation (Uk) Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 33,423 shares. 69,849 were reported by Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership. Bbt Capital Mgmt Lc reported 5,587 shares. Hanson Mcclain has 0% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 100 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has invested 0.02% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Wellington Management Gru Llp has 0% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 147,242 shares. 3,488 are held by Tower Rech Ltd Liability Corp (Trc). Bluestein R H And Company invested 0.01% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.96 million activity. 17,353 shares valued at $1.82M were sold by CALDERONI ROBERT on Wednesday, January 9.

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75B and $688.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Okta Inc by 4,217 shares to 3,121 shares, valued at $258,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 8,412 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,034 shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $142,103 activity.

