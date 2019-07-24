Caxton Associates LP Continues to Hold Position in Albemarle (ALB); Colonial Trust Advisors Decreased Its Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Holding by $864,099; Stock Rose

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) by 27.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors sold 4,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,089 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23M, down from 15,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $224.51. About 318,810 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 1.80% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Reaches Areement With DOJ Resolving All Competition Issues With Respect to Acquisition; 25/04/2018 – Justice Department Announces Suit and Settlement With Martin Marietta Over Bluegrass Materials Deal; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – SEES 2018 NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO $525 MLN TO $640 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Net $525M-Net $640M; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – ON APRIL 25, CORPORATION GOT ORDER ISSUED BY MSHA AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS; 25/04/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Justice Department Requires Martin Marietta to Divest Quarries to Preserve Competition in Connection With its; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta to Divest Forsyth Aggregates Quarry and Bluegrass’ Beaver Creek Aggregates Quarr; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Adds Martin Marietta; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – COMPANY INCREASES 2018 GUIDANCE TO REFLECT CONTRIBUTION FROM BLUEGRASS MATERIALS ACQUISITION; 11/05/2018 – Egerton Capital (Uk) LLP Exits Position in Martin Marietta

Caxton Associates Lp increased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 55.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp bought 3,671 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.87% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 10,267 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $842,000, up from 6,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $75.63. About 497,858 shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 29.89% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 19/04/2018 – Albemarle at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference May 14; 19/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Albemarle Corporation in South Haven Named a MIOSHA Star Site a Second Time for Exemplary Worker Safety; 09/03/2018 – Albemarle: Increase Will Be Enabled by Technology to Extract More Lithium Without Need for Additional Brine Pumping; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle 1Q Net $131.8M; 24/04/2018 – Albemarle and DuPont Announce Collaboration in Hydroprocessing; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Buys New 1.1% Position in Albemarle; 06/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-As China ties up global lithium, Asian rivals must bet big on South America; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE HAS ALMOST 100 PCT OF 2018 LITHIUM VOLUME COMMITTED IN LONG-TERM CONTRACTS – PRESIDENT MITCHELL; 03/04/2018 – 5 Innovative Companies Changing the Lithium Game

Analysts await Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.12 earnings per share, down 4.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $3.25 per share. MLM’s profit will be $197.48 million for 17.99 P/E if the $3.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.68 actual earnings per share reported by Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 358.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Inc accumulated 564,984 shares. Great Lakes Advisors Lc invested in 0.1% or 22,410 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 16,877 shares. American Century Inc has invested 0% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Eagle Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.51% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). United Serv Automobile Association holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 19,766 shares. Moore Cap LP accumulated 25,600 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Piedmont Invest Advisors invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Moreover, California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has 0.03% invested in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 102,035 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank has 2,027 shares. Veritable LP reported 0.09% stake. Synovus Corporation accumulated 517 shares. Bright Rock Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 35,000 shares for 2.35% of their portfolio. American Group Inc Inc has 27,561 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.04% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Colonial Trust Advisors, which manages about $513.21 million and $526.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 5,492 shares to 77,792 shares, valued at $13.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 20,912 shares in the quarter, for a total of 148,364 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $70,850 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ALB shares while 142 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 92.10 million shares or 4.78% less from 96.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens Management LP stated it has 82,951 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Comerica Bank & Trust holds 0.01% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) or 21,181 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 51,851 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. State Bank Of America De has 0.03% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Cypress Cap has invested 0.05% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Twin Cap Mgmt reported 8,100 shares. Aristotle Capital Boston Lc holds 0.19% or 45,755 shares in its portfolio. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Lc has 8,025 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Westpac Banking holds 0% or 6,514 shares. B T Cap Mgmt Dba Alpha Cap Mgmt accumulated 0.57% or 17,637 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 0% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 352,831 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Janney Cap Mngmt Ltd Company reported 0.38% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). North Carolina-based Parsec Fincl Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Fukoku Mutual Life has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB).

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75B and $688.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 352,500 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $430,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 93,053 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,515 shares, and cut its stake in Two Hbrs Invt Corp.