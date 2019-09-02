Caxton Associates LP Boosted Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $777,062; As Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) Valuation Declined, First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Has Lowered Stake by $1.31 Million

Caxton Associates Lp increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 329.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp bought 3,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 4,100 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, up from 954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $234. About 3.38M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services decreased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 39.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services sold 10,421 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 15,886 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, down from 26,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $107.7. About 539,057 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. On Friday, May 3 WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 20,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kingfisher Capital Limited stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 186,672 shares. Friess Assocs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 66,828 shares. Punch & Associate Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 38,344 shares. Albion Group Ut holds 0.78% or 23,293 shares in its portfolio. Fairview Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 1,119 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Whalerock Point Prns Ltd Co reported 5,946 shares. Cambridge Advsrs invested in 0.23% or 98,133 shares. Edgestream Prtn Ltd Partnership stated it has 9,630 shares. Wallington Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, Indiana-based fund reported 32,230 shares. 5,537 were reported by Spectrum Asset Mngmt (Nb Ca). Partnervest Advisory Llc holds 0.12% or 1,127 shares in its portfolio. Natixis reported 394,536 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 50,700 were reported by Louisiana State Employees Retirement.

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75 billion and $688.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 352,500 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $430,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chemed Corp New (NYSE:CHE) by 1,449 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,470 shares, and cut its stake in Dominos Pizza Inc (NYSE:DPZ).

