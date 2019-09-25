Caxton Associates LP Boosted Regions Finl New (RF) Position by $4.90 Million; Abbvie (ABBV) Stock Declined While Old Republic International Has Raised Holding

Old Republic International Corp increased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 23.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp bought 68,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The institutional investor held 363,200 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.41M, up from 295,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $72.28. About 3.99M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie lung cancer results are raising questions about a $6 billion deal; 24/04/2018 – Shire, Takeda reach breakthrough in $64 bln deal talks; 25/05/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PLC – IMFINZI MET SECOND PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF OVERALL SURVIVAL IN PHASE lll PACIFIC TRIAL; 05/04/2018 – $21B or bust! AbbVie ensures its blockbuster US marathon on Humira will run into 2023 $ABBV; 01/05/2018 – AbbVie Commences Modified ‘Dutch Auction’ Tender Offer Priced at $99/Shr-$114/Sh; 15/05/2018 – AbbVie Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – Porges on elagolix: $1.4B is coming $ABBV; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe

Caxton Associates Lp increased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (RF) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp bought 350,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The hedge fund held 700,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.45 million, up from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $16.06. About 4.14 million shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE; 19/03/2018 Gibson Energy Announces Sale of U.S. Energy Services Businesses for $125 Million; 12/04/2018 – Regions Bank Announces Agreement and Investment in Mortgage Fintech Lender Price; 25/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – HALL WILL SERVE AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN THROUGH END OF 2018; 25/04/2018 – REGIONS FINL NAMES JOHN TURNER CEO; 27/04/2018 – REGIONS BANK – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS AFFORDABLE HOUSING BUSINESSES INTO ONE DIVISION; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 25/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – TURNER WILL SUCCEED CHAIRMAN AND CEO GRAYSON HALL; 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary; 27/04/2018 – Regions Bank Integrates Community Investment Capital and Syndication Businesses into Combined Regions Affordable Housing

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75 billion and $831.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tencent Music Entmt Group by 30,000 shares to 130,000 shares, valued at $1.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 5,626 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,100 shares, and cut its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 44 investors sold RF shares while 173 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 693.98 million shares or 1.01% less from 701.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moody National Bank Tru Division owns 26,379 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can, Manitoba – Canada-based fund reported 1.11M shares. Raymond James Financial Advsr owns 261,165 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Washington Management holds 30,000 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership holds 0.1% or 122,340 shares in its portfolio. Lsv Asset Management reported 0.64% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Raymond James Assoc has 2.94 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Miller Howard Invests Inc Ny holds 1.19% or 2.72 million shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership reported 0.17% stake. 299,176 were accumulated by Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership. Waters Parkerson And Ltd Com owns 0.02% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 14,343 shares. The Florida-based Hyman Charles D has invested 0.04% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Highlander Capital Management Ltd Co owns 27,500 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Fund holds 0.06% or 21,130 shares.

