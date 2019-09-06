Cavco Industries Inc. (CVCO)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Since Cavco Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) and Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:HOV) are part of the Residential Construction industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cavco Industries Inc. 146 1.74 N/A 7.44 23.83 Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. 11 0.04 N/A 1.47 4.10

In table 1 we can see Cavco Industries Inc. and Hovnanian Enterprises Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Cavco Industries Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Cavco Industries Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Hovnanian Enterprises Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Cavco Industries Inc. and Hovnanian Enterprises Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cavco Industries Inc. 0.00% 13.7% 9.6% Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. 0.00% -2% 0.7%

Volatility and Risk

Cavco Industries Inc. has a 1.58 beta, while its volatility is 58.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Hovnanian Enterprises Inc.’s 87.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.87 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Cavco Industries Inc. and Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 97.1% and 31.2% respectively. About 0.4% of Cavco Industries Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 6% of Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cavco Industries Inc. 10.05% 12.95% 40.91% 10.8% -14.12% 36.03% Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. 3.09% -29.25% -60.94% -64.33% -84.42% -64.91%

For the past year Cavco Industries Inc. had bullish trend while Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cavco Industries Inc. beats Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. on 11 of the 10 factors.

Cavco Industries, Inc. designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. It markets its manufactured homes under the brand names of Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Homes. The company also builds park model RVs, vacation cabins, and systems-built commercial structures, such as apartment buildings, condominiums, hotels, workforce housing, schools, and housing for U.S. military troops. In addition, it produces modular homes, including single and multi-section/modular ranch-style dwellings, split-level homes, Cape Cod style homes, two and three story homes, and multi-family units under the Nationwide Homes brand name. Further, the company offers conforming mortgages, non-conforming mortgages, and chattel loans to purchasers of factory-built and site-built homes. Additionally, it provides property and casualty insurance to owners of manufactured homes. As of April 1, 2017, the company owned and operated a network of 43 retail centers located in Oregon, Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Florida. It also distributes its homes through a network of independent distribution points in 48 states in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Mexico, as well as through planned community operators and residential developers. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It constructs single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes. The company markets its build homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters in 167 communities in 33 markets. It also provides financial services comprising originating mortgages from homebuyers and selling such mortgages in the secondary market, as well as offers title insurance services. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Red Bank, New Jersey.