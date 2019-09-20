Cavco Industries Inc. (CVCO) and M/I Homes Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Comparing side by side

Cavco Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) and M/I Homes Inc. (NYSE:MHO), both competing one another are Residential Construction companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cavco Industries Inc. 150 1.76 N/A 7.44 23.83 M/I Homes Inc. 30 0.43 N/A 3.87 9.13

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Cavco Industries Inc. and M/I Homes Inc. M/I Homes Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Cavco Industries Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Cavco Industries Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cavco Industries Inc. 0.00% 13.7% 9.6% M/I Homes Inc. 0.00% 12.7% 5.3%

Risk and Volatility

Cavco Industries Inc. has a beta of 1.58 and its 58.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, M/I Homes Inc.’s 5.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.05 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 97.1% of Cavco Industries Inc. shares and 97.2% of M/I Homes Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Cavco Industries Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of M/I Homes Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cavco Industries Inc. 10.05% 12.95% 40.91% 10.8% -14.12% 36.03% M/I Homes Inc. 11.05% 23.07% 23.8% 38.76% 38.71% 68.27%

For the past year Cavco Industries Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than M/I Homes Inc.

Summary

Cavco Industries Inc. beats on 10 of the 10 factors M/I Homes Inc.

Cavco Industries, Inc. designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. It markets its manufactured homes under the brand names of Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Homes. The company also builds park model RVs, vacation cabins, and systems-built commercial structures, such as apartment buildings, condominiums, hotels, workforce housing, schools, and housing for U.S. military troops. In addition, it produces modular homes, including single and multi-section/modular ranch-style dwellings, split-level homes, Cape Cod style homes, two and three story homes, and multi-family units under the Nationwide Homes brand name. Further, the company offers conforming mortgages, non-conforming mortgages, and chattel loans to purchasers of factory-built and site-built homes. Additionally, it provides property and casualty insurance to owners of manufactured homes. As of April 1, 2017, the company owned and operated a network of 43 retail centers located in Oregon, Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Florida. It also distributes its homes through a network of independent distribution points in 48 states in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Mexico, as well as through planned community operators and residential developers. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

M/I Homes, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes and Showcase Collection brand names. The company also purchases undeveloped land to develop into developed lots of single-family homes, as well as for sale to others. In addition, it originates and sells mortgages; and serves as a title insurance agent by providing title insurance policies, examination, and closing services to purchasers of its homes. M/I Homes, Inc. operates in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as M/I Schottenstein Homes, Inc. and changed its name to M/I Homes, Inc. in January 2004. M/I Homes, Inc. was incorporated in 1973 and is based in Columbus, Ohio.