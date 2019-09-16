Cavco Industries Inc. (CVCO) and M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Comparison side by side

As Residential Construction companies, Cavco Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) and M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MDC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cavco Industries Inc. 148 1.86 N/A 7.44 23.83 M.D.C. Holdings Inc. 33 0.85 N/A 3.40 10.64

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Cavco Industries Inc. and M.D.C. Holdings Inc. M.D.C. Holdings Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Cavco Industries Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Cavco Industries Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more expensive than M.D.C. Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Cavco Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) and M.D.C. Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MDC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cavco Industries Inc. 0.00% 13.7% 9.6% M.D.C. Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Cavco Industries Inc. is 58.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.58. Competitively, M.D.C. Holdings Inc. is 13.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.13 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Cavco Industries Inc. and M.D.C. Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cavco Industries Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 M.D.C. Holdings Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, M.D.C. Holdings Inc.’s potential upside is 6.18% and its consensus target price is $45.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Cavco Industries Inc. and M.D.C. Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.1% and 80.3%. Insiders owned 0.4% of Cavco Industries Inc. shares. Comparatively, 6.9% are M.D.C. Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cavco Industries Inc. 10.05% 12.95% 40.91% 10.8% -14.12% 36.03% M.D.C. Holdings Inc. -2.32% 9.15% 13.76% 25.18% 36.43% 38.85%

For the past year Cavco Industries Inc. has weaker performance than M.D.C. Holdings Inc.

Summary

Cavco Industries Inc. beats M.D.C. Holdings Inc. on 10 of the 11 factors.

Cavco Industries, Inc. designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. It markets its manufactured homes under the brand names of Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Fairmont Homes, Friendship Homes, Chariot Eagle, and Lexington Homes. The company also builds park model RVs, vacation cabins, and systems-built commercial structures, such as apartment buildings, condominiums, hotels, workforce housing, schools, and housing for U.S. military troops. In addition, it produces modular homes, including single and multi-section/modular ranch-style dwellings, split-level homes, Cape Cod style homes, two and three story homes, and multi-family units under the Nationwide Homes brand name. Further, the company offers conforming mortgages, non-conforming mortgages, and chattel loans to purchasers of factory-built and site-built homes. Additionally, it provides property and casualty insurance to owners of manufactured homes. As of April 1, 2017, the company owned and operated a network of 43 retail centers located in Oregon, Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Florida. It also distributes its homes through a network of independent distribution points in 48 states in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Mexico, as well as through planned community operators and residential developers. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in homebuilding and financial service businesses in the United States. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name. The company conducts its homebuilding operations in Arizona, California, Nevada, Washington, Colorado, Utah, Virginia, Florida, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. Its financial services operations consist of originating mortgage loans primarily for homebuyers; providing insurance coverage primarily to its homebuilding subsidiaries and subcontractors for homes sold by its homebuilding subsidiaries, and for work performed in completed subdivisions; acting as a re-insurer on the claims; selling third-party personal property and casualty insurance products to homebuyers; and offering title agency services to homebuilding subsidiaries and customers. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Denver, Colorado.