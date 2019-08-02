Cavco Inds Del (CVCO) Stake Maintained by Cadence Capital Management Llc; As Owens Ill (OI) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Trinity Street Asset Management Llp Decreased Its Stake

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Owens Ill Inc (OI) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp sold 40,401 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.29% . The institutional investor held 1.26M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.91 million, down from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Owens Ill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 24.22% or $4.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.86. About 7.95 million shares traded or 567.60% up from the average. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 8.02% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 25/05/2018 – Owens-Illinois Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – CURRENT CUSTOMERS OF ATLANTA PLANT WILL BE SERVED BY OTHER DOMESTIC PLANTS IN O-l NETWORK; 22/04/2018 – DJ Owens-Illinois Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OI); 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – CLOSURE IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR ON OR AFTER JULY 18, 2018; 24/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF A QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q DATED APRIL 24, 2018; 16/05/2018 – O-l Announces Plant Closure in Atlanta; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC Ol.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $2.65; 30/04/2018 – Atlantic Investment Management, Inc. Reports 5.1% Stake In Owens-Illinois; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS 1Q EPS CONT OPS 59C; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – EXPECTS CASH PROVIDED BY CONTINUING OPERATING ACTIVITIES FOR 2018 TO BE APPROXIMATELY $800 MLN

Cadence Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cavco Inds Inc Del (CVCO) by 68.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Capital Management Llc bought 10,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.91% . The institutional investor held 26,218 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08 million, up from 15,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cavco Inds Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $177.2. About 97,773 shares traded. Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) has declined 14.12% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CVCO News: 29/05/2018 – CAVCO INDUSTRIES 4Q NET REV. $242.5M; 15/05/2018 – Cavco Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Cavco Industries 4Q Rev $242.5M; 21/04/2018 DJ Cavco Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVCO)

Cadence Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.62 billion and $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 9,380 shares to 25,451 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lantheus Hldgs Inc by 50,793 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,311 shares, and cut its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold CVCO shares while 48 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 8.00 million shares or 5.04% less from 8.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Investment LP owns 3,438 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada owns 70,324 shares. Foundry Partners Lc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). Goldman Sachs Group owns 36,281 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). Principal Financial Gp holds 0.01% or 72,413 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). Td Asset Mngmt owns 4,671 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can owns 307 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Us Bancorp De invested 0% of its portfolio in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). Budros Ruhlin & Roe owns 4,851 shares. Laurion Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO). New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 9,100 shares or 0% of the stock. Venator Management Limited reported 22,500 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co owns 24,134 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold OI shares while 102 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 135.71 million shares or 3.73% less from 140.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Limited Com, a New York-based fund reported 361,230 shares. Jane Street Group Incorporated Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 22,116 shares. Moreover, State Street Corporation has 0.01% invested in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 5.49 million shares. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 48,996 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Bluecrest Cap Management Ltd reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Virginia-based Quantitative Investment Limited Company has invested 0.06% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Price T Rowe Incorporated Md has invested 0% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Arrowmark Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 476,200 shares. Parametric Lc owns 1.71 million shares. Cumberland Prns Limited invested in 1.04% or 544,150 shares. 250,348 are held by Manufacturers Life Co The. Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Regions Fincl invested in 0% or 300 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI).

