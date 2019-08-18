Cavco Inds Del (CVCO) Shareholder Venator Capital Management LTD Upped Its Position by $471,978 as Valuation Rose; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Trimmed Holding as Shares Declined

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 17.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr sold 4,755 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 22,327 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, down from 27,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $288.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $68.3. About 12.65 million shares traded or 17.13% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 05/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – OPEC PLANNING ‘WORKSHOP’ ON COMPANIES THAT OPERATE IN MEMBER COUNTRIES, U.S. SHALE FIELDS -NIGERIAN ENERGY MINISTER; 08/03/2018 – Exxon says gasoline unit shut after fire at its Italian refinery; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Sees 2025 Downstream Margins Increasing by 20%; 30/03/2018 – New York Post: Judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit against climate change probe; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN REFINERY TO BEGIN GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL NEXT WEEK; 21/05/2018 – Exxon Baytown, Texas refinery begins gasoline unit overhaul; 13/03/2018 – Germany’s 2017 oil output fell 6 percent, gas down 8 percent; 25/05/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS NO IMPACT TO PRODUCTION FROM ALBERTO STORM; 15/03/2018 – Exxon’s Mark Albers to Retire, Leaving Oil Major’s Inner Sanctum; 24/04/2018 – U.S. top court curbs human rights claims against companies

Venator Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Cavco Inds Inc Del (CVCO) by 21.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd bought 4,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.91% . The institutional investor held 22,500 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64 million, up from 18,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Cavco Inds Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.69B market cap company. The stock increased 3.10% or $5.58 during the last trading session, reaching $185.31. About 124,394 shares traded or 16.40% up from the average. Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) has declined 14.12% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CVCO News: 15/05/2018 – Cavco Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Cavco Industries 4Q Rev $242.5M; 29/05/2018 – CAVCO INDUSTRIES 4Q NET REV. $242.5M; 21/04/2018 DJ Cavco Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVCO)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr, which manages about $1.14 billion and $86.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 3,300 shares to 23,100 shares, valued at $3.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.