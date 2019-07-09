Cavco Inds Del (CVCO) Holding Raised by Venator Capital Management Ltd; Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Stake in Washington Reit (WRE) by $1.62 Million

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Washington Reit (WRE) by 88.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold 57,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,775 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $221,000, down from 65,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Washington Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $27.66. About 125,092 shares traded. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) has declined 3.92% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WRE News: 04/05/2018 – WASHINGTON REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS REPLACE CO’S EXISTING EQUITY DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS, DATED JUNE 23, 2015; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT 1Q EPS 4c; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT Sees FY18 EPS 25c-EPS 33c; 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT Backs FY18 Core FFO/Shr $1.82-$1.90; 04/04/2018 – WASHINGTON REIT FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Washington; 20/03/2018 New Research Coverage Highlights Home, Gorman-Rupp, Aratana Therapeutics, Washington Real Estate Investment Trust, XG Technolog; 21/04/2018 – DJ Washington Real Estate Investment T, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRE); 25/04/2018 – Washington REIT 1Q FFO/Shr 46c; 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in Washington REIT

Venator Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Cavco Inds Inc Del (CVCO) by 21.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd bought 4,034 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,500 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.64 million, up from 18,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Cavco Inds Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $152.66. About 30,551 shares traded. Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) has declined 30.87% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.30% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 26 investors sold WRE shares while 45 reduced holdings. only 45 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 69.90 million shares or 3.13% more from 67.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Retiree Med Trust owns 8,289 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 0.01% in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). Macquarie Gru stated it has 2.02M shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Iowa Commercial Bank invested in 7,500 shares. Hanson And Doremus Invest owns 15,002 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 161,101 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Oppenheimer & Inc has 0.02% invested in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). Hightower Limited Company has invested 0% in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE). Art Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.06% invested in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) for 33,528 shares. Moreover, Deroy Devereaux Private Inv Counsel has 0.02% invested in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) for 7,775 shares. California Employees Retirement System has 116,370 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Piedmont Advsrs Inc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 20,136 shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership holds 58,052 shares.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37M and $999.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rpm International Inc (NYSE:RPM) by 14,671 shares to 210,125 shares, valued at $12.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 4,788 shares in the quarter, for a total of 239,415 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C.

Analysts await Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) to report earnings on July, 25 after the close. They expect $0.46 EPS, down 4.17% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.48 per share. WRE’s profit will be $36.82 million for 15.03 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Washington Real Estate Investment Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

