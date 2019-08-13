Causeway Capital Management Upped Ryanair Hldgs Plc (RYAAY) Position by $45.13 Million as Valuation Declined; Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Has Cut Its Position in Qualcomm Com (QCOM) by $1.55 Million

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ryanair Hldgs Plc (RYAAY) by 277.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc bought 609,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The institutional investor held 829,494 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.16 million, up from 219,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ryanair Hldgs Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $60.01. About 358,700 shares traded. Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) has declined 41.67% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.67% the S&P500. Some Historical RYAAY News: 24/05/2018 – RYANAIR LAST YEAR APPROACHED NORWEGIAN WITH PROPOSAL TO TAKE A STAKE OF AROUND 20 PCT -SOURCE CLOSE TO THE TALKS; 21/05/2018 – “Clearly $80 a barrel oil is going to bring casualties in Europe this winter,” Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Europe” Monday; 24/05/2018 – RYANAIR LAST YEAR APPROACHED NORWEGIAN WITH PROPOSAL TO TAKE A STAKE OF AROUND 20 PCT; 21/05/2018 – Ryanair Net Debt at March 2018 Was EUR283M; 14/03/2018 – RYANAIR PILOTS INFORMED IN LETTER FROM MCGINLEY; 18/05/2018 – RYANAIR ROISIN BRENNAN TO JOIN RYANAIR BOARD; 08/03/2018 – Ryanair Signed a Union Recognition Pact With Italian Air Pilots Association; 27/03/2018 – Ryanair’s Portugal cabin crews to go ahead with Easter strikes; 21/05/2018 – RYANAIR SEES FY 2019 PROFITS TO FALL TO BETWEEN EU1.25B-EU1.35B; 08/03/2018 – RYANAIR – AGREEMENT FOLLOWS NEGOTIATIONS WITH ANPAC SINCE RYANAIR’S DECEMBER ANNOUNCEMENT THAT IT WAS WILLING TO RECOGNISE UNIONS

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 23.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc sold 27,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 89,571 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11 million, down from 116,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.33% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $72.12. About 7.51M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS “BROADCOM’S CLAIMS THAT THE CFIUS INQUIRY WAS A SURPRISE TO THEM HAS NO BASIS IN FACT”; 15/03/2018 – TOBII AND QUALCOMM COLLABORATE TO BRING EYE TRACKING TO MOBILE VR/AR HEADSETS; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM REMAINS CONFIDENT OF GETTING NXP APPROVAL IN CHINA; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Never Plans to Acquire Qualcomm Before It Completes Redomiciliation; 26/04/2018 – RPT-ZTE tells suppliers China trade row may be factor in U.S. ban; 22/05/2018 – HEARING DATE SET IN PARKERVISION’S PATENT INFRINGEMENT CASE AGAINST QUALCOMM AND APPLE; 23/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – CO AND NXP ARE PREPARING TO SEEK ADDITIONAL TIME TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION FROM FTC, SHOULD IT BECOME NECESSARY; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF $3.0 BLN – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Brain Corp Co-Founder Dr. Allen Gruber to Speak About Benefits of Building an Innovation Company in Southern California; 08/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Secretive U.S. security panel discussing Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid – sources WASHINGTON (Reuters)

