Causeway Capital Management Trimmed Holding in Vale S A (VALE) by $28.43 Million as Valuation Rose; Viacom New (VIAB) Position Maintained by Athena Capital Advisors Llc

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Vale S A (VALE) by 20.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc sold 2.19 million shares as the company’s stock rose 4.93% . The institutional investor held 8.24M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $107.59 million, down from 10.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vale S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.89. About 16.26M shares traded. Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has declined 8.73% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VALE News: 18/04/2018 – Nickel Surge Offers Lifeline in Vale’s `Put-Up-or-Shut-Up’ Year; 10/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-SINOPEC SEEKING MEETINGS WITH VALE, TECK, ANTOFAGASTA, CODELCO, SOUTHERN COPPER TO LOCK IN COPPER DEALS; 24/05/2018 – VALE EXPECTS S11D TO PRODUCE 58 MLN TN OF IRON ORE IN 2018, ABOVE MOST RECENT OFFICIAL FORECAST OF 50-55 MLN TN; 14/03/2018 – VALE REPORTS REDEMPTION OF 4.625% GUARANTEED NOTES DUE 2020 & A; 11/04/2018 – Brazil antitrust regulator to reassess Yara-Vale fertilizer deal; 27/03/2018 – Vale Keeps Executive Pay Secret, Using Brazil Kidnapping Ruling; 26/04/2018 – CEO OF VALE SAYS CO IS CURBING PRODUCTION OF BASE METALS IN SEARCH OF BETTER RETURNS; 24/05/2018 – Mining Weekly: Vale sees key mine topping iron-ore output forecasts in 2018 –; 26/04/2018 – VALE EXEC SAYS CO IS NOT SATISFIED WITH NICKEL PRICE; 03/04/2018 – PETROS CEO: PLAN IS TO SELL MINOR STAKE IN VALE

Athena Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 1287.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc bought 65,039 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The hedge fund held 70,089 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.18M, up from 5,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.67 billion market cap company. It closed at $26.24 lastly. It is down 5.46% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 02/04/2018 – CBS Would Value Viacom Below Current Market Value: Report — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – PAULSON & CO – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 29/03/2018 – MEDIA-CBS planning first proposal for Viacom deal within days – Bloomberg; 10/04/2018 – Nickelodeon International Greenlights New Live Action Series “The Covurts”; 18/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING BET Networks Powers Black Influence with a Slate of New Original Scripted and Unscripted Series and All-Star Talent; 14/05/2018 – National Amusements Has Been Pressing for a Merger of CBS and Viacom; 22/05/2018 – Academy and Grammy Award Winner, Jamie Foxx to Host “BET Awards” 2018; 09/03/2018 – silew: Viacom, CBS not in active merger discussions: sources (Reuters) – Viacom Inc and CBS Corp are no; 24/04/2018 – MTV Catapults to Thursday’s #1 Network in Primetime; 11/04/2018 – BREAKING: In coming days or weeks, it is likely that controlling shareholder Shari Redstone will move to fire CBS CEO Moonves and/or directors supportive of him as he battles to impose his will on the mgmt. structure of a combined CBS/Viacom, sources say

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14 billion and $9.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Finl Group I (NYSE:SMFG) by 240,568 shares to 2.05 million shares, valued at $14.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) by 11,888 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.58 million shares, and has risen its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

