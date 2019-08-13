Causeway Capital Management Stake in Sk Telecom LTD (SKM) Increased by $2.49 Million; Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holder Hilltop Holdings Trimmed Its Stake by $401,632 as Market Value Declined

Hilltop Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 20.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilltop Holdings Inc sold 4,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 17,277 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53 million, down from 21,841 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $83.95. About 3.88M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 02/05/2018 – Contrarius Adds Philip Morris, Exits Cheesecake Factory: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 15/05/2018 – Philip Morris International Sustainability Report Shows Relentless Business Shift toward Smoke-Free Future; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q South and Southeast Asia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 6.1%; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds Philip Morris; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Revenue Ex-Favorable Currency Up 8.3%; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Factory of Greek Affiliate Ceases Cigarette Production; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (SKM) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc bought 103,783 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.76% . The institutional investor held 3.60 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.40 million, up from 3.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sk Telecom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $21.7. About 230,635 shares traded. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 07/05/2018 – SK Telecom, Macquarie to Pay Carlyle $1.2 Billion for ADT Caps; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM, MACQUARIE TO BUY ADT CAPS FOR 1.28T WON; 08/05/2018 – REG-SK TELECOM CO LD: DECISION ON ACQUISITION OF SHK; 04/05/2018 – SK Telecom Co Ld (GDR): 2018 1Q Earnings Results; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Rev KRW4.182T Vs KRW4.234T; 03/05/2018 – SK TELECOM 1Q NET 695B WON, EST. 700.10B WON; 08/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates SK Telecom’s Proposed US$ Notes ‘A-‘; 15/03/2018 – S.KOREA’S SK TELECOM SAYS CONSIDERING ACQUIRING SECURITY SYSTEMS FIRM ADT CAPS; 03/05/2018 – SK TELECOM 1Q OPER PROFIT 325.5B WON, EST. 375.63B WON; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites SK Telecom’s Acquisition of ADT Caps

Hilltop Holdings Inc, which manages about $470.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 53,583 shares to 59,079 shares, valued at $3.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 33,688 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,412 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 15.32 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First National Bank & Trust has 0.12% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Old Natl Retail Bank In owns 55,123 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Verus Prtn Inc has invested 0.91% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). 10,889 were accumulated by Ipswich Management. Berkshire Asset Management Limited Co Pa reported 21,904 shares. Midas Mgmt Corporation owns 29,000 shares. Conning holds 308,395 shares. Sol Management has 5,594 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Icon Advisers Communications holds 0.21% or 23,900 shares in its portfolio. Bahl Gaynor invested in 0.05% or 59,701 shares. The North Carolina-based Wedge Capital Mgmt L Ltd Partnership Nc has invested 0% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Marshall Wace Llp owns 444 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Eagle Glob Advsrs Ltd Com holds 0.29% or 82,662 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Communication has invested 0.32% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). New Hampshire-based Ledyard Retail Bank has invested 0.2% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14B and $9.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tata Mtrs Ltd (NYSE:TTM) by 147,160 shares to 69,087 shares, valued at $868,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 266,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05 million shares, and cut its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG).