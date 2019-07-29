Causeway Capital Management Stake in Sabre (SABR) Has Decreased as Share Price Declined; Ring Energy (REI) Holder Cannell Capital Has Trimmed Its Holding

Cannell Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ring Energy Inc (REI) by 62.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc sold 1.91 million shares as the company’s stock declined 22.59% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66M, down from 3.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Ring Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.29 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.37% or $0.1052 during the last trading session, reaching $2.3048. About 426,889 shares traded. Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:REI) has declined 70.28% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.71% the S&P500. Some Historical REI News: 17/04/2018 – Ring Energy Releases 1Q 2018 Ops Update; 15/03/2018 Ring Energy 4Q Loss/Shr 8c; 08/05/2018 – Ring Energy 1Q EPS 10c; 23/05/2018 – Ring Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Ring Energy, Inc. Releases First Quarter 2018 Operations Update; 15/03/2018 – Ring Energy 4Q Adj EPS 9c; 15/03/2018 – Ring Energy 4Q Oil and Gas Rev $23.3; 09/05/2018 – Peter B Cannell & Company Buys New 3.2% Position in Ring Energy; 08/05/2018 – Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Buys 1.2% of Ring Energy; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ring Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REI)

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sabre Corp (SABR) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc sold 1.70 million shares as the company’s stock declined 14.16% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11.87M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $253.81M, down from 13.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sabre Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $23.66. About 239,166 shares traded. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 15.51% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.94% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 06/03/2018 Aeromexico renews strategic partnership with Sabre to drive digital transformation and new revenue streams; 16/05/2018 – Sabre at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Jun 1; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Capital Buys New 1% Position in Sabre; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES SABRE HOLDINGS CORP. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES SABRE GLBL INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – FY ADJUSTED PROFIT AFTER TAX £53.3M VS £53.9M; 23/05/2018 – Sabre declares quarterly dividend; 01/05/2018 – Sabre announces strategic relationship with Amazon Web Services to accelerate the evolution of travel technology; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L -FY UNDERWRITING PROFIT £59.0M VS £55.9M; 23/05/2018 – Sabre Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 24

Cannell Capital Llc, which manages about $347.86 million and $411.38M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Limelight Networks Inc (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 2.30M shares to 2.80 million shares, valued at $9.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Health Ins Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) by 110,172 shares in the quarter, for a total of 888,008 shares, and has risen its stake in Inseego Corp.

Analysts await Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, up 44.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.09 per share. REI’s profit will be $8.82 million for 4.43 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Ring Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.78% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.56, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold SABR shares while 103 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 241.34 million shares or 0.77% less from 243.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Fin Corporation stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Hallmark Cap Mgmt reported 0.21% of its portfolio in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Gulf Retail Bank (Uk) Ltd holds 0.03% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) or 67,687 shares. First Hawaiian State Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). Qs Ltd Llc owns 5,473 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc reported 68,998 shares. Carroll Financial Associates owns 1,866 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ifrah Fincl Incorporated invested in 13,503 shares. Moreover, Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.08% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) for 242,289 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 1.06 million shares. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank owns 49,567 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Campbell And Inv Adviser Ltd Liability Corporation holds 10,014 shares. The New Jersey-based Gargoyle Advisor Ltd has invested 1.06% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). 388,600 are owned by Andra Ap. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 49,886 shares.

Analysts await Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, down 55.56% or $0.20 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SABR’s profit will be $43.96M for 36.97 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Sabre Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -46.67% negative EPS growth.