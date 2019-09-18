Causeway Capital Management Stake in Rpc (RES) Has Cut by $1.33 Million; Spinnaker Trust Position in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Has Boosted by $339,998 as Shares Rose

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 4.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spinnaker Trust bought 7,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 185,095 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.76M, up from 177,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spinnaker Trust who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $48.76. About 17.11M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 12/04/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 25/04/2018 – CRAY SAYS ON APRIL 20, CO, WELLS FARGO BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION EXECUTED SECOND AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED JANUARY 7, 2016 – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – Wells Fargo CFO says sales practices review ‘virtually complete’; 12/04/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 28/03/2018 – Multiple businesses, including Wells competitor Citigroup, have restricted their dealings with firearms-related companies; 31/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO CEO TIM SLOAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Fined $1 Billion Over Consumer-Business Missteps; 17/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S ED BLAKEY TO RETIRE AFTER 34 YEARS WITH CO; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Bory Optimistic About Europe’s Growth Outlook (Video); 07/05/2018 – MRC Global at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Rpc Inc (RES) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc sold 190,564 shares as the company’s stock declined 39.05% . The institutional investor held 7.20 million shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.94 million, down from 7.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rpc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.15% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $6.2. About 3.40M shares traded or 19.24% up from the average. RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) has declined 58.71% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.71% the S&P500. Some Historical RES News: 21/04/2018 – DJ RPC Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RES); 25/04/2018 – RPC Inc 1Q Rev $436.3M; 11/05/2018 – Congress Asset Company Buys New 1.5% Position in RPC; 04/05/2018 – RPC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 11; 11/05/2018 – RPC at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 13/03/2018 – RPC GROUP PLC – ACQUISITION WILL NOT IMPACT SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME, OF UP TO £100 MLN, CURRENTLY BEING EXECUTED; 29/03/2018 – RPC GROUP PLC RPC.L – REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR IS EXPECTED TO HAVE GROWN SIGNIFICANTLY VERSUS LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Marine Products Corporation Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – RPC 1Q EPS 24C; 25/04/2018 – RPC Inc 1Q EPS 24c

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14 billion and $9.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TKPYY) by 159,387 shares to 2.55M shares, valued at $45.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX) by 643,873 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.13M shares, and has risen its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AV).

Analysts await RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.02 EPS, down 89.47% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.19 per share. RES’s profit will be $4.29 million for 77.50 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by RPC, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

Spinnaker Trust, which manages about $995.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Healthcare Select Sector Spdr (XLV) by 4,223 shares to 355,696 shares, valued at $32.95 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Short Maturity Bond by 15,138 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 183,392 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

