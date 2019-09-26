Causeway Capital Management Raised Its Position in British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) by $1.02 Million as Stock Declined; As Genesee & Wyoming (GWR) Market Value Rose, Golden Gate Private Equity Has Cut by $1.06 Million Its Position

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc bought 30,116 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.22% . The institutional investor held 978,380 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.12M, up from 948,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in British Amern Tob Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.03% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $36.33. About 1.84 million shares traded or 15.60% up from the average. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 34.70% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical BTI News: 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO- IF RATES FX WERE TO STAY AT CURRENT LEVELS, CO TO FACE TRANSLATIONAL FOREX HEADWIND OF 7% ON ORGANIC OPERATING PROFIT; 8% ON EPS; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms British American Tobacco at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – BAT plans to further raise investment in next-generation products; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD – YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 748.4 MLN RGT, NET PROFIT 114.2 MLN RGT; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD BATO.KL – QTRLY REVENUE 637.6 MLN RGT; 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud; 26/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Record week for block trading; 29/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Pakistan diluted proposed tobacco health warnings after Philip Morris, BAT lobbying; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD BATO.KL – DECLARES FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 33 SEN PER SHARE FOR FY ENDING DEC 31, 2018; 16/03/2018 – Japan Tobacco and its peers â€” Philip Morris International , British American Tobacco and Imperial Brands â€” are grappling with slowing sales as more people give up smoking

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (GWR) by 11.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc sold 10,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.76% . The institutional investor held 84,100 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.41M, down from 94,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $110.78. About 614,863 shares traded. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 32.77% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q Net $75.1M; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING REPORTS TRAFFIC FOR MARCH 2018; 03/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Names Bruce Carter and Cynthia Hostetler to Board; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Plans to Incur $55M in Costs Related to Improving U.K. Rail, Terminal and Road Operations; 14/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for April 2018; 17/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING MARCH SAME-RAILROAD TRAFFIC DOWN 3.9%; 01/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING 1Q OPER REV. $574.7M, EST. $572.6M; 13/03/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for February 2018; 20/04/2018 – CALVERT RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT “URGE” SHAREHOLDERS OF GENESEE & WYOMING TO VOTE FOR THE ESTABLISHMENT OF GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS GOALS – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING 1Q ADJ EPS 70C

Analysts await Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.29 EPS, up 4.88% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.23 per share. GWR’s profit will be $73.49 million for 21.47 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Genesee & Wyoming Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.24% EPS growth.

More notable recent Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Shareholder Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues to Investigate Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ ORIT, GWR, OMN, PVTL – Benzinga” on September 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Genesee & Wyoming Statement on Aurizon Complaint – Business Wire” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Genesee & Wyoming Inc (GWR) – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Genesee & Wyoming Shares Jumped 9% on Monday – The Motley Fool” published on March 11, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “August Rail Data Remains Weak, In Line with July – Stephens – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.24, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 21 investors sold GWR shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 46.90 million shares or 1.43% less from 47.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd owns 5,763 shares. American International Grp reported 110,490 shares stake. 14,939 are held by Quantitative Inv Lc. 31,647 are held by Citigroup. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 3,256 shares. Pnc Fincl Service has 0% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 25,834 shares. 3,500 were accumulated by Bluestein R H &. Stifel Financial holds 0.01% or 40,804 shares in its portfolio. J Goldman & Ltd Partnership has 85,667 shares. M&R Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 200 shares. Moreover, Envestnet Asset has 0.01% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 62,353 shares. Kornitzer Capital Mngmt Ks owns 3,775 shares. Goodnow Investment Group Inc Inc Limited Liability Company has invested 6.71% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). First Trust Advsrs Lp has 0.01% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 68,980 shares.

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc, which manages about $11.87B and $301.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wesco International Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 10,778 shares to 66,078 shares, valued at $3.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Trinetgroup Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 6,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT).

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14B and $9.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gerdau S A (NYSE:GGB) by 1.24M shares to 9.51M shares, valued at $36.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Posco (NYSE:PKX) by 10,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 350,478 shares, and cut its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG).

