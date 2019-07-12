Causeway Capital Management Raised Its Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $50.39 Million; Fred Alger Management Holding in Q2 Holdings (QTWO) Boosted by $12.79 Million

Fred Alger Management Inc increased its stake in Q2 Holdings Inc (QTWO) by 36.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc bought 185,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 695,060 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.14M, up from 509,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Q2 Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $81.15. About 309,908 shares traded. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) has risen 28.66% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.23% the S&P500.

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 16.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc bought 276,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.98 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $361.18 million, up from 1.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $437.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $169.38. About 15.92M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 15/05/2018 – Barclays Adds Aptiv, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to Acquire Full Ownership of China Online Delivery Platform Ele.me; 12/03/2018 – Amazon to enter Vietnam in challenge to Alibaba; 22/05/2018 – Alibaba’s ‘great import center’ to target Japanese goods; 09/05/2018 – SoftBank: Logs Y630.19B in Alibaba-Related Derivative Losses in FY2017; 18/03/2018 – RPT-Alibaba to invest additional $2 bln in Lazada, replaces CEO; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Rev $9.87B; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Hong Kong Adds Baidu, Exits Alibaba, Cuts Baozun: 13F; 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – AS PER DEAL, CO TO BUY ALI JK MEDICAL PRODUCTS LTD

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Do the Charts Point to a Big Fall for Alibaba Stock? – Investorplace.com” on July 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Alibaba Stock Cools, but Julyâ€™s Loss Likely to Prove a Blip – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “What Alibaba’s Second HK Listing Means – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Value Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba And The Trade War: Being Greedy When Others Are Fearful – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14B and $9.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 2.04M shares to 3.60M shares, valued at $162.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.42 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.54M shares, and cut its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB).

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12B and $25.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sailpoint Technologies Holding by 19,881 shares to 66,056 shares, valued at $1.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 16,973 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 197,867 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

More notable recent Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Q2 Holdings: A Solid Q3 As The Company Expands Addressable Market – Seeking Alpha” on November 30, 2018, also Zacks.com with their article: “SNX or QTWO: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Zacks.com” published on June 27, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Q2 Holdings Launches Q2 TrustView, the First Data Governance and Protection Technology of Its Kind for Banking and Lending – Business Wire” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Banking On Q2 Holdings: Fairly Valued But Enviable Fintech Foothold – Seeking Alpha” published on March 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Q2 Holdings: 30% Revenue Growth Tops Estimates Thanks To Expanded Addressable Market – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 7 investors sold QTWO shares while 50 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 41.85 million shares or 3.16% more from 40.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 2,250 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 14,240 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 4,000 were reported by Prescott Capital Ltd Liability Corp. 3.17M are held by Brown Cap Mngmt. 1,195 are owned by Pittenger And Anderson. Granahan Inv Mgmt Ma has invested 1.01% in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Gardner Lewis Asset Management Lp owns 45,280 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Next Century Growth Invsts Limited Liability Corp has 0.63% invested in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO). Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 384,636 shares. Arrowstreet Capital LP accumulated 0.01% or 74,383 shares. Putnam Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) for 78,867 shares. Prelude Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 263 shares. Franklin holds 0.05% or 1.23M shares. Champlain Invest Prtnrs Ltd Llc reported 1.27M shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust accumulated 85 shares or 0% of the stock.