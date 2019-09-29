Causeway Capital Management Raised Its Holding in Icici Bk LTD (IBN) as Stock Price Rose; Alibaba Group Holding F Sponso (BABA) Position Has Lifted by Regent Investment Management Llc

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 3.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc bought 207,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 6.43 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $81.01M, up from 6.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $12.47. About 6.16M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 04/04/2018 – ICICI BANK: NOT RECEIVED ANY COMMUNICATION FROM INDIA’S SFIO; 06/03/2018 – ICICI BANK ROUTINELY COOPERATES WITH REGULATORS; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS – MARCH QTR NET NPA 4.77 PCT VS 4.20 PCT PREVIOUS QTR; 12/04/2018 – BRIEF-India’s SEBI Initiates Probe Into Alleged Corporate Governance Breaches At ICICI Bank – ET Now Citing; 06/03/2018 – ICICI BANK CLARIFIES ON REPORT OF SFIO SUMMONS TO CEO; 07/05/2018 – ICICI Bank 4Q Net Interest Income INR60.2 Bln vs. INR59.6 Bln a Year Earlier; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-ICICI Bank faces questions from key shareholders in Videocon loan case – Live Mint; 02/04/2018 – ICICI BANK GOT NO COMMUNICATION FROM ED ON LOAN TO VIDEOCON; 25/05/2018 – ICICI BANK – UPDATES ON SEBI NOTICE; 25/04/2018 – ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL 4Q NET PREMIUM WRITTEN 19.1B RUPEES

Regent Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding F Sponso (BABA) by 8.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regent Investment Management Llc bought 1,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 23,040 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.90M, up from 21,235 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regent Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding F Sponso for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $432.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.15% or $9.02 during the last trading session, reaching $165.98. About 33.31M shares traded or 111.31% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA-LED INVESTORS TO BUY ABOUT 10% STAKE IN ZTO FOR $1.38B; 13/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Trade war or not, China is closing the gap on U.S. in technology IP race; 27/03/2018 – Alaska Governor: Tech giant Alibaba Group joins Opportunity Alaska: China Trade Mission; 12/04/2018 – WARBURG PINCUS WP.UL IN TALKS TO INVEST IN $8 BLN FUNDRAISING ROUND FOR CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL; 22/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Citadel Securities ups ETF game as part of growth push; 22/05/2018 – Alibaba to bulk up shopping list of Japanese products; 14/05/2018 – Variety: STX Boards Alibaba Pictures’ Young Adult Franchise `Warriors’; 25/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: China to use cornerstones to help Alibaba, Xiaomi list in mainland: sources – The Edge Markets; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Aeon, Japan’s biggest retailer by sales, will join forces with an Alibaba-backed technology company to develop models for stores in China powered by artificial intelligence. The Japanese group operates about 430 supermarkets, convenience stores and other locations in China; 09/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-China joins HK-US battle for Chinese tech listings

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14 billion and $9.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 165,931 shares to 614,131 shares, valued at $42.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vale S A (NYSE:VALE) by 74,395 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.16M shares, and cut its stake in Mobile Telesystems Pjsc (NYSE:MBT).

