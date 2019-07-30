Causeway Capital Management Position in Ryanair Hldgs Plc (RYAAY) Boosted by $45.13 Million; Hussman Strategic Advisors Trimmed Its Entergy New (ETR) Holding by $1.90 Million as Shares Rose

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ryanair Hldgs Plc (RYAAY) by 277.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc bought 609,892 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 829,494 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.16 million, up from 219,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ryanair Hldgs Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $63.92. About 763,696 shares traded. Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) has declined 37.63% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical RYAAY News: 23/03/2018 – RYANAIR WILL LAUNCH TEN ROUTES TO KIEV, FIVE TO LVIV – POROSHENKO; 06/03/2018 – Ryanair CEO sees Brexit disruption to flights next year; 15/03/2018 – Ryanair pushes ahead with expansion with first flights to Turkey; 03/04/2018 – Ryanair Holdings Reveals 67% Gender Pay Gap in U.K; 21/05/2018 – Ryanair Expect FY19 Profits of EUR1.25B to EUR1.35B; 21/03/2018 – UKRAINE, RYANAIR TO SIGN DEAL THIS WEEK: HROISMAN; 08/03/2018 – RYANAIR: ITALY ACCOUNTS FOR 20% OF CO. FLEET AND PILOTS; 24/04/2018 – Ryanair agrees to buy 25 more Boeing 737 MAX planes; 28/03/2018 – VIENNA – RYANAIR CEO SAYS RECOGNIZING UNIONS ALL OVER EUROPE, FOR PILOTS, FOR CABIN CREW, AND THAT PROCESS CONTINUES; 20/03/2018 – Ryanair Agrees Partnership With Mr Niki Lauda

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Entergy Corp New (ETR) by 55.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,000 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53 million, down from 36,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Entergy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $104.94. About 785,775 shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 22.58% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 07/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES ARKANSAS NUCLEAR 1 TO 100% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 25/04/2018 – Entergy Affirms 2018 Guidance; 06/03/2018 – ENTERGY’S PILGRIM 1 REACTOR IN MASSACHUSETTS SHUT ON WATER LEAK; 20/03/2018 – Entergy New Orleans Provides Burns & McDonnell Notice to Proceed as EPC Contractor for New Orleans Power Station; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY ARKANSAS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY 1Q OPER EPS $1.16, EST. $1.28; 25/04/2018 – Entergy Affirms 2018 Guidance and Long-Term Financial Outlook; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 25/04/2018 – Entergy 1Q Net $133M; 16/05/2018 – ENTERGY RAISES PILGRIM 1 REACTOR TO 98% POWER FROM 50%: NRC

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14B and $9.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 807,048 shares to 170 shares, valued at $35,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) by 6,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,839 shares, and cut its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM).

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11B and $409.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sally Beauty Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SBH) by 75,000 shares to 125,000 shares, valued at $2.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Generac Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNRC).