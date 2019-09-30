Causeway Capital Management Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Cut as Stock Price Rose; Roosevelt Investment Group Has Raised Position in Constellation Brands (STZ)

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands (STZ) by 54.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc bought 24,433 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 69,614 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.71 million, up from 45,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $207.95. About 486,820 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 02/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC STZ.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $271; RATING OUTPERFORM; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: MODELO ESPECIAL NOW NO.1 BEER IN CALIFORNIA; 29/03/2018 – STZ SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS $9.40 TO $9.70, EST. $9.59; 04/04/2018 – Carlyle agrees to buy Australia’s Accolade wines for $770 mln; 22/03/2018 – SAIPEM SPA SPMI.Ml – SAIPEM BUYS LEWEK CONSTELLATION VESSEL; 31/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Constellation Brands, Yintech Investment, EZCORP, Euronet Worldwide, Fidelity National Financi; 11/04/2018 – Constellation Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reali; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS-INVESTMENT WILL CREATE 450 NEW PERMANENT JOBS AND EMPLOY THOUSANDS OF MEN, WOMEN FROM SONORA DURING CONSTRUCTION PHASE OF PROJECT; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Names Chicago Charities to Receive Donations as Part of 2018 Constellation SENIOR PLAYERS Championship

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 13.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc sold 222,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 1.44M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $193.06M, down from 1.66M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $138.94. About 8.87 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Zerto Announces Cross-Selling Agreement with Microsoft to Deliver Advanced Multi-Cloud Resilience and Application Mobility Capa; 04/05/2018 – ABCOMRENTS And Microsoft Announce Co-Marketing Initiative For HoloLens Rental Program; 07/03/2018 – eXp Realty Announces February ICON Agents; 27/04/2018 – @JimCramer Remix: @Microsoft and @intel could rule the world again; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion (corrected); 28/05/2018 – DayMark® Safety Systems Revolutionizes the Food Services Industry With a Digital Distribution Platform for Food Labeling – Powered by Microsoft and Sonata; 14/03/2018 – International Launch Services (ILS) Secures Additional Launch Orders for Proton Medium Vehicle; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft, Amazon Show Alexa and Cortana Cozying Up Together; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly taking on Apple’s iPad with a line of low-cost tablets; 03/04/2018 – EMPIRED LTD EPD.AX – EMPIRED CHOSEN AS LAUNCH PARTNER FOR MICROSOFT’S AZURE AUSTRALIA CENTRAL REGIONS

Roosevelt Investment Group Inc, which manages about $2.79 billion and $854.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,797 shares to 105,756 shares, valued at $21.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 297,089 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold STZ shares while 240 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 282 raised stakes. 132.14 million shares or 1.85% more from 129.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.