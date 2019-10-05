Causeway Capital Management Position in Manulife Finl (MFC) Has Cut as Valuation Declined; American Assets Upped Its Holding in American Assets Tr (AAT) by $9.40 Million

American Assets Inc increased its stake in American Assets Tr Inc (AAT) by 3.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Inc bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.39% . The institutional investor held 6.28M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $296.09 million, up from 6.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Inc who had been investing in American Assets Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $46.5. About 242,312 shares traded. American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) has risen 23.77% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AAT News: 31/05/2018 – Ernest Rady, Affiliates Hold 38.2% Stake in American Assets Trust; 15/03/2018 – Aptinyx Presents Data on NMDA Receptor Modulator NYX-458 in a Preclinical Model of Parkinson’s Cognitive Impairment at the AAT-AD/PD Focus Meeting 2018; 09/04/2018 – Inventor Develops Improved Packaging for Breakfast Cereals (AAT-3016); 24/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor: Headphone with Video Capability lnvented (AAT-3079); 15/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Secure Light Switch Device (AAT-1931); 24/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor: Headphone with Video Capability Invented (AAT-3079); 12/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Waterproof Cast Cover (AAT-1917); 16/03/2018 – Hairstyling Flat Iron Protector lnvented by lnventHelp lnventor (AAT-3069); 15/03/2018 – Aptinyx Presents Data on NMDA Receptor Modulator NYX-458 in a Preclinical Model of Parkinson’s Cognitive Impairment at the AAT-; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Exits Position in American Assets Trust

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (MFC) by 55.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc sold 26.64 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 21.05M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $382.61M, down from 47.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Manulife Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $17.64. About 952,721 shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 09/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Manulife Financial’s Subordinated Green Bond Issuance ‘BBB+’; 07/05/2018 – MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP – DEBENTURES MATURE ON MAY 9, 2028; 09/05/2018 – Manulife completes Subordinated Green Bond offering; 26/04/2018 – MANULIFE INVESTMENTS SAYS WILL TERMINATE OIL SANDS SECTOR FUND ON OR ABOUT JUNE 29, 2018; 29/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Manulife Financial Corp; 21/05/2018 – Christos Tsaravas to lead Swiss business expansion for Manulife Asset Management; 14/03/2018 – MANULIFE’S DABIET: DEPLOYING MORE CASH AFTER FEBRUARY DECLINES; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Manulife Financial Corp.’s Subordinated Debt ‘A-‘; 08/03/2018 – Manulife’s Greene Says Expect Inflation to Be Stubbornly Slow (Video); 11/04/2018 – CORRECT: MANULIFE EMBEDDED VALUE C$49.2B AT 2017 END, NOT USD

Analysts await Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 1.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.57 per share. MFC’s profit will be $1.10 billion for 7.88 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Manulife Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14B and $9.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 638,636 shares to 3.79M shares, valued at $162.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 964,519 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.04 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.51 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.85, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 16 investors sold AAT shares while 33 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 56.75 million shares or 26.71% more from 44.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.