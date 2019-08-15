Causeway Capital Management Position in Encana (ECA) Lifted as Stock Declined; Pepsico (PEP) Shares Rose While Taurus Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 30.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc bought 27.20M shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 117.36 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $849.71 million, up from 90.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $4.14. About 35.66M shares traded or 48.02% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500.

Taurus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 4.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taurus Asset Management Llc sold 4,725 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 104,950 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.86M, down from 109,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taurus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $182.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $130.72. About 3.63 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 26/05/2018 – News (PK): PepsiCo to buy Bare Foods; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev Down 1%; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev Up 15%; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods for less than $200 million; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev Up 14%; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev $1.67B; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO SEES TOTAL CASH RETURNS TO SHAREHOLDERS OF ABOUT $7 BLN IN 2018; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Announces Webcast of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 17/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at Get Ready Fest™: Helping Feed Camden

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mar Vista Inv Partners Limited Company has invested 1.92% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.42% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Guardian Capital Limited Partnership has 89,890 shares for 1.53% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, Dearborn Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co has 0.7% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Jolley Asset Management Ltd Company holds 0.6% or 6,786 shares. Sterling Mgmt Limited Com holds 927,749 shares. Tillar accumulated 16,421 shares or 1.16% of the stock. North Point Portfolio Managers Oh stated it has 110,142 shares. Utah Retirement accumulated 267,691 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Security State Bank Of So Dak invested in 2.45% or 15,977 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Co holds 390,675 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj has invested 1.14% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Jlb & Assoc Inc owns 2.56% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 99,054 shares. Wharton Business Gp Limited Liability invested 0.05% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 21.79 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual earnings per share reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Taurus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $738.50 million and $715.44 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 40,025 shares to 101,760 shares, valued at $4.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 23,985 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,810 shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG).

