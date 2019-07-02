Causeway Capital Management Maintains Stake in Lloyds Banking Group Plc (LYG); V3 Capital Management LP Boosted Its Stake in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) as Stock Value Rose

V3 Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp bought 35,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.67% with the market. The hedge fund held 806,650 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.02M, up from 771,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Corporate Office Pptys Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $26.53. About 1.14 million shares traded or 65.73% up from the average. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has risen 1.84% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.59% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q EPS 17c; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST OFC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Second Facility Scheduled for Completion in the 2Q of 2019; 20/04/2018 – DJ Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OFC); 07/05/2018 – COPT Executes Two Build-to-Suit Leases; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES 1Q AFFO/SHR 50C, EST. 49C; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Company Buys Into Corporate Office Properties; 10/05/2018 – COPT Declares 82nd Consecutive Common Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q Rev $155.5M; 01/05/2018 – S&P: CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST ‘BBB-‘ RATING AFFIRMED

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group Plc (LYG) by 2.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc bought 119,656 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.28M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.74 million, up from 4.16 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lloyds Banking Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.88. About 5.42M shares traded or 5.60% up from the average. Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) has declined 14.09% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical LYG News: 24/05/2018 – LLOYDS CHAIRMAN: DISAPPOINTED SOME VOTED AGAINST PAY REPORT; 08/05/2018 – S&P REVISES LLOYDS BANK PLC TO RATING ‘A+’ FROM ‘A’; 25/04/2018 – Lloyds Bank just misses forecasts with $2.23 bln first quarter profit; 25/04/2018 – Lloyds Banking Group 1Q Net Interest Margin 2.93%; 08/05/2018 – LLOYDS CORP. TO TERMINATE INSURING NRA-ENDORSED PROGRAMS; 17/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Inquiry into Lloyds’ handling of HBOS fraud slips to late 2019; 03/04/2018 – 38EJ: LLOYDS BANK PLC: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 08/03/2018 – LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC -; 24/04/2018 – MEGGITT PLC MGGT.L – TODAY ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS SOLD PRECISION MICRO, SPECIALISTS IN PRODUCTION PHOTO ETCHING FOR AUTOMOTIVE AND MEDICAL SECTORS, TO LDC, PRIVATE EQUITY ARM OF LLOYDS BANKING GROUP F…; 16/04/2018 – LLOYDS METALS 4Q REV. 1.1B RUPEES VS 827.4M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold OFC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 105.83 million shares or 2.05% more from 103.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Company accumulated 58,635 shares. Secor Capital Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 49,249 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.01% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 50,099 shares. Fmr Limited Liability invested in 12.46M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) or 82,473 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md stated it has 38,634 shares. Proshare Lc holds 34,198 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Co invested in 30,454 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% or 238,805 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mgmt One owns 214,400 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.03% or 196,319 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset stated it has 93 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Quantbot Tech Lp holds 0% or 98 shares.

V3 Capital Management Lp, which manages about $365.41M and $524.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 42,000 shares to 2.07M shares, valued at $100.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $38,475 activity.

