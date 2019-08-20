Causeway Capital Management Lowered Stake in Viacom New (VIAB) by $29.74 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake Has Lifted by Vista Capital Partners Inc

Vista Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 139.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vista Capital Partners Inc bought 468 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 804 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, up from 336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $897.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $1813.99. About 907,547 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – IN-CAR DELIVERY AVAILABLE TO CUSTOMERS WITH COMPATIBLE 2015 OR NEWER CHEVROLET, BUICK, GMC OR CADILLAC VEHICLE WITH ACTIVE ONSTAR ACCOUNT; 05/04/2018 – As Trump Bashes Amazon, the Government Increasingly Relies on It; 20/04/2018 – Amazon Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 16/05/2018 – 11Alive News: EXCLUSIVE POLL: Georgia wants Amazon’s HQ2 but with these conditions; 23/04/2018 – Amazon Leads Stampede of Smaller-Budget Studios at Theater Show; 30/03/2018 – Edge Malaysia: Amazon cuts ties with top Washington lobbying firms: Bloomberg; 24/05/2018 – AMZN DEVICE MISTOOK BACKGROUND CHAT AS ‘SEND MESSAGE’ COMMAND; 13/04/2018 – Saudi Crown Prince woos Amazon, Lockheed and others to build a tech hub; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for Identifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 04/04/2018 – Tom Forte Sees Washington Post as ‘Real’ Reason for Trump’s Amazon Attacks (Video)

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 18.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc sold 1.06M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 4.79M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $134.34 million, down from 5.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $26.16. About 1.89M shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 04/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: BREAKING: CBS offer for Viacom was immediately rejected; 10/04/2018 – VIACOM INC VIAB.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $26; 14/05/2018 – National Amusements Says It Had No Intention of Forcing a Merger Not Supported by Both CBS and Viacom; 03/04/2018 – CBS has not made a formal offer to buy Viacom after social issues raised a roadblock in the talks; 30/05/2018 – The Real End Game for CBS-Viacom — Heard on the Street; 07/05/2018 – Louise Avery: Exclusive: Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO in bid to clinch CBS deal; 04/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO in bid to clinch CBS deal; 11/04/2018 – Shari Redstone is facing off against Les Moonves in a battle to run CBS-Viacom; 25/04/2018 – Viacom 2Q Media Networks Revenue $2.43 Billion; 15/05/2018 – Viacom CDS Widens 14 Bps

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14B and $9.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 15,962 shares to 36,839 shares, valued at $1.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 31,403 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.07M shares, and has risen its stake in Dbx Etf Tr (ASHR).

Vista Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $735.87M and $485.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market Fund (SCHB) by 68,366 shares to 30,375 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Int’l Reit Index Fund (VNQI) by 10,077 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,272 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund (VTV).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10 holds 0.06% or 162 shares in its portfolio. Hengehold Capital Mgmt Limited Liability reported 352 shares. Herald Inv Mngmt Limited reported 1,165 shares stake. Tiger Eye Cap Limited Co holds 3.94% or 9,103 shares. Oakworth Capital Inc invested 0.64% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Contravisory Inv Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wendell David Associates Inc accumulated 2,169 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Rothschild Asset Mngmt Us reported 0.71% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Swiss Retail Bank accumulated 1.39 million shares or 2.71% of the stock. Epoch Invest Prns accumulated 0.03% or 4,076 shares. Burke & Herbert Bancorporation & has invested 0.7% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Davis Selected Advisers invested in 5.94% or 678,132 shares. Ems LP invested 6.5% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hartwell J M Partnership holds 20,025 shares. Tradition Cap Management Ltd Liability has 137 shares.

