Causeway Capital Management Lowered Stake in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) as Shares Rose; Duquesne Family Office Lifted Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stake

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 22.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc sold 989,136 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.41M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.40 million, down from 4.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $54.81. About 3.71M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 05/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 To Mondelez’s Cad 600 Million Notes; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ADJ. OPER MARGIN +17%; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q North America Rev Down 1.3%; 27/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Names Paulette Alviti Chief Human Resources Officer; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez: Alviti to Succeed Karen May on June 11; 02/04/2018 – Mondelez International Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Mos; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Rev $6.77B; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $76M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2031 TENDERED; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS WILL OPERATE TATE’S AS STANDALONE BUSINESS

Duquesne Family Office Llc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 18.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc bought 20,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 131,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $74.80M, up from 110,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $527.63. About 459,139 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $1.90 million activity. 10,945 shares were sold by Gruber Vinzenz P., worth $501,938.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Virginia-based Tru Com Of Virginia Va has invested 0.38% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Smithfield Tru invested in 0.08% or 14,496 shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.15% or 7,250 shares. Montecito Bancorp And Trust has 0.19% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Clearbridge Invests Limited Liability Company stated it has 9.25M shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. 111,100 were accumulated by Andra Ap. Peoples Serv owns 21,319 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Coatue Management Limited Company holds 0% or 4,632 shares in its portfolio. Duff & Phelps Inv Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 15,457 shares. California-based Destination Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Ar Asset Management Inc reported 45,638 shares. Kwmg Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 683 shares. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management invested in 0.25% or 15,153 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can owns 1.54 million shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Doheny Asset Management Ca accumulated 5,853 shares.

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on July, 30 after the close. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.56 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $821.06 million for 24.04 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.31% negative EPS growth.

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14B and $9.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 89,735 shares to 5.34M shares, valued at $880.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ing Groep N V (NYSE:ING) by 109,253 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mobile Telesystems Pjsc (NYSE:MBT).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $23.09 million activity. 2,200 shares were sold by Myriam Curet, worth $1.09M. MOHR MARSHALL sold $3.94 million worth of stock or 7,500 shares.

