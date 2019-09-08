Causeway Capital Management Lowered Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM) Position by $5.20 Million as Stock Value Declined; Diversified Investment Strategies Trimmed Its Extreme Networks (EXTR) Holding as Stock Value Rose

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM) by 2.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc sold 65,813 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.36% . The institutional investor held 2.79M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $220.36 million, down from 2.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $78.54. About 322,757 shares traded. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 13.57% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$212M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Commercial Banking, Wealth Management Net C$310M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Net C$1.32B; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS $2.95

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) by 74.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc sold 190,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.01% . The institutional investor held 63,845 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $478,000, down from 254,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc who had been investing in Extreme Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $812.76M market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.79. About 664,734 shares traded. Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) has declined 3.21% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.21% the S&P500. Some Historical EXTR News: 30/03/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Announces that Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) Securities Class Action Survives Motion to Dismiss; 23/04/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Extreme Networks, Inc; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS 3Q ADJ REV $262.0M, EST. $268.2M; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS 3Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 21C; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Sees 4Q Rev $277M-$287M; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS INC – QTRLY GAAP NET LOSS $0.12 PER BASIC SHARE; 23/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Conference Jun 15; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 16C TO 23C, EST. 29C; 03/04/2018 – Harwood Feffer LLP Announces Investigation of Extreme Networks, Inc; 07/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS INC – ON MAY 1, BORROWED ABOUT $200 MILLION UNDER THE SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES TO PAY OFF EXISTING DEBT

Analysts await Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.06 earnings per share, down 400.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.02 per share. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Extreme Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 500.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14 billion and $9.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rpc Inc (NYSE:RES) by 380,735 shares to 7.39M shares, valued at $84.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 343,743 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14M shares, and has risen its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN).

Analysts await Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.29 EPS, down 0.43% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.3 per share. CM’s profit will be $1.01B for 8.57 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.32 actual EPS reported by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.29% negative EPS growth.