Causeway Capital Management Lifted Rpc (RES) Stake By $4.19 Million; Mutualfirst Financial (MFSF) Has 1.5 Sentiment

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased Rpc Inc (RES) stake by 5.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Causeway Capital Management Llc acquired 380,735 shares as Rpc Inc (RES)’s stock declined 8.31%. The Causeway Capital Management Llc holds 7.39 million shares with $84.37M value, up from 7.01M last quarter. Rpc Inc now has $1.47B valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.81. About 1.19 million shares traded. RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) has declined 49.45% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.88% the S&P500. Some Historical RES News: 29/03/2018 – RPC Expects FY18 Revenue Significantly Ahead of Prior Year; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Energy Adds Cactus Inc., Exits Weatherford, Cuts RPC; 25/04/2018 – Marine Products Corporation Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – RPC Inc 1Q Net $52.1M; 11/05/2018 – Congress Asset Company Buys New 1.5% Position in RPC; 09/05/2018 – RPC Strategies Welcomes Political Strategists to Team; 13/03/2018 – RPC GROUP PLC – CONSIDERATION OF EUR 75 MLN IS BEING FUNDED FROM RPC’S EXISTING DEBT FACILITIES AND REPRESENTS A PRE-SYNERGY EBITDA MULTIPLE OF CIRCA 7X; 13/03/2018 – RPC GROUP PLC – ACQUISITION WILL NOT IMPACT SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME, OF UP TO £100 MLN, CURRENTLY BEING EXECUTED; 21/04/2018 – DJ RPC Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RES); 30/05/2018 – RPC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 6-7

Mutualfirst Financial Inc (MFSF) investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.45, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 21 active investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 14 cut down and sold their positions in Mutualfirst Financial Inc. The active investment managers in our database now have: 4.09 million shares, up from 4.07 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Mutualfirst Financial Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 10 Increased: 16 New Position: 5.

More notable recent MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is MutualFirst Financial, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:MFSF) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Immersion Corporation (IMMR) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Savara, Inc. (SVRA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Apple, Harley And Tesla On The Marquee – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 28, 2018.

Analysts await MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MFSF) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 5.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.6 per share. MFSF’s profit will be $5.27 million for 12.71 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by MutualFirst Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.00% EPS growth.

Pl Capital Advisors Llc holds 6.23% of its portfolio in MutualFirst Financial, Inc. for 715,773 shares. Fj Capital Management Llc owns 262,894 shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ancora Advisors Llc has 0.69% invested in the company for 549,995 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Minerva Advisors Llc has invested 0.52% in the stock. Kessler Investment Group Llc, a Indiana-based fund reported 4,799 shares.

MutualFirst Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for the MutualBank that provides various financial services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company has market cap of $267.85 million. It accepts savings deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 13.9 P/E ratio. The firm offers one-to four-family residential property, commercial real estate, construction and development, and commercial business loans; consumer loans, such as auto loans, boat and recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and credit card and unsecured consumer loans; and adjustable rate loans.

The stock increased 0.66% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $32.04. About 6,559 shares traded. MutualFirst Financial, Inc. (MFSF) has declined 16.97% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MFSF News: 29/05/2018 – MutualFirst Financial Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc; 04/05/2018 – MutualFirst Financial, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend; 27/04/2018 – MutualFirst 1Q EPS 50c; 27/04/2018 – MutualFirst 1Q Adj EPS 57c; 19/04/2018 DJ MutualFirst Financial Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MFSF)

Since January 31, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $108,461 activity. Rollins Pam R bought $108,461 worth of stock.

More notable recent RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Buying RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Reviewing My RPC And Schlumberger Purchases 1 Year Later – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Consider RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On RPC, Inc. (RES) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 1.42M shares to 5.54 million valued at $297.31 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) stake by 989,136 shares and now owns 3.41 million shares. New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RES shares while 46 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 65.93 million shares or 2.15% less from 67.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0% in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) or 10,966 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). 303 are held by Reilly Advisors Lc. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 4,433 shares. Voya Management Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). Moreover, Brandywine Glob Investment has 0.03% invested in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) for 317,250 shares. Causeway Management Ltd Company reported 7.39M shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Co Natl Bank stated it has 21,008 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amer Grp Inc reported 1,119 shares. Huntington Bank & Trust invested 0% in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). Invesco Ltd accumulated 0% or 354,585 shares. Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Capital Partnership has invested 0.03% in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). Amalgamated Bankshares has invested 0% in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). Commonwealth Bank Of Australia accumulated 5,200 shares. Carmignac Gestion invested 0.03% of its portfolio in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES).

Among 5 analysts covering RPC (NYSE:RES), 2 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. RPC had 8 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, January 15. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, January 9 by Citigroup. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight” on Thursday, April 4. The firm has “Buy” rating by Seaport Global given on Tuesday, January 29.