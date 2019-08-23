Causeway Capital Management Lifted Its Mobile Telesystems Pjsc (MBT) Position; Old Point Financial Has 2.4 Sentiment

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased Mobile Telesystems Pjsc (MBT) stake by 6.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Causeway Capital Management Llc acquired 375,021 shares as Mobile Telesystems Pjsc (MBT)’s stock rose 2.64%. The Causeway Capital Management Llc holds 6.33 million shares with $47.89 million value, up from 5.96 million last quarter. Mobile Telesystems Pjsc now has $6.94B valuation. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $7.76. About 1.06 million shares traded. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company (NYSE:MBT) has declined 6.74% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MBT News: 07/03/2018 – Russia’s MTS to spend $30 mln on Ozon stake increase; 19/03/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS SEES 2018 DIVS AT ABOUT 52B RUBLES; 19/03/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS 4Q REV. 117B RUBLES, EST. 115B; 20/03/2018 – MTS MBT.N : VTB CAPITAL LOWERS TO HOLD FROM BUY FOR DRS; 07/03/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS STAKE IN OZON.RU TO INCREASE TO 13.7%; 19/04/2018 – EQS-News: Mobile TeleSystems PJSC: MTS and MEDSI launch a platform for mobile telemedicine services; 21/03/2018 – Rosneft says agreement with Sistema fully implemented -RIA; 23/05/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS 1Q NET 15.4B RUBLES; 25/05/2018 – RUSSIA’S MTS SAYS AGREES DEBT RESTRUCTURING WITH SBERBANK; 19/03/2018 – MOBILE TELESYSTEMS 4Q ADJ OIBDA 45.2B RUBLES, EST. 44.40B

Old Point Financial Corp (OPOF) investors sentiment increased to 2.4 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.90, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 12 hedge funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 5 sold and reduced equity positions in Old Point Financial Corp. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 1.81 million shares, up from 1.71 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Old Point Financial Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 5 Increased: 11 New Position: 1.

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) stake by 600,059 shares to 2.64 million valued at $71.76M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) stake by 572,623 shares and now owns 15.03M shares. Tata Mtrs Ltd (NYSE:TTM) was reduced too.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $8,500 activity.

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A holds 2.56% of its portfolio in Old Point Financial Corporation for 232,066 shares. Pl Capital Advisors Llc owns 413,514 shares or 2.54% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fj Capital Management Llc has 0.75% invested in the company for 343,066 shares. The Missouri-based Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. has invested 0.69% in the stock. Penn Capital Management Co Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 33,039 shares.