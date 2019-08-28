Causeway Capital Management Increases Stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD); Lagoda Investment Management LP Cut Its Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Holding by $857,166; Shares Rose

Lagoda Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (SGEN) by 13.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lagoda Investment Management Lp sold 11,742 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 76,873 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63 million, down from 88,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lagoda Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Seattle Genetics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $73.23. About 683,615 shares traded. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) has risen 8.86% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SGEN News: 26/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics and Astellas Receive FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Enfortumab Vedotin in Locally Advanced or; 26/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics Sees 2018 R&D Costs $530M-$580M; 26/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics Had Seen 2018 R&D Costs $460M-$500M; 10/04/2018 – Biotech group Genmab aims to own bigger share of new drug pipeline; 26/04/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS INC – SEES 2018 SELLING, GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATION (SG&A) $220 MLN TO $240 MLN; 26/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS & ASTELLAS GET BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION; 12/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics Highlights Novel Antibody-Drug Conjugate Technologies and Immuno-Oncology Program Advances at the American; 09/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS COMPLETES TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF CASCADI; 12/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics Highlights Novel Antibody-Drug Conjugate Technologies and Immuno-Oncology Program Advances at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics 1Q Loss/Shr 73c

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 42.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc bought 343,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 1.14 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.81M, up from 800,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $18.68. About 3.17 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 rating to Tele Columbus’ amended loan and new notes; outlook positive; 18/04/2018 – BHARTI INFRATEL, INDUS TOWERS MERGER IN FINAL STAGES, ANNOUNCEMENT LIKELY SOON – CNBC TV18 CITING; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS REPURCHASED OUTSTANDING US$2.5 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE 2025; 15/05/2018 – Vittorio Colao rang the changes at Vodafone – not on a BlackBerry; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE’S VOD.L COLAO SAYS CHAPTER VODAFONE STARTING TO WRITE IS NEW, WILL TAKE FIVE YEARS TO BE WRITTEN; 23/04/2018 – VODAFONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL ASSETS TALKS SEEN IN FINAL STAGES: FT; 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE – ONLY UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER BETWEEN VODAFONE INDIA, IDEA CELLULAR TWO BUSINESSES WILL CEASE TO OPERATE AS DISTINCT AND COMPETING ENTITIES; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS NO GEOGRAPHIC OVERLAP SO NO REDUCTION IN COMPETITION; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone burnishes champion credentials; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – NOTES WERE ISSUED BY VERIZON TO AN INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY OF VODAFONE ON 21 FEBRUARY 2014

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold SGEN shares while 75 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 157.61 million shares or 0.69% less from 158.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sweden-based Nordea Investment Ab has invested 0% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). M&T Commercial Bank owns 18,462 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, New York-based fund reported 4 shares. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Liability owns 157,492 shares. Moreover, Trexquant Inv Lp has 0.1% invested in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) for 19,447 shares. California-based California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.03% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Frontier Management Communications Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1.26 million shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Natixis Advisors LP owns 14,069 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Proshare Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.03% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) or 59,679 shares. Florida-based Eagle Asset has invested 0.25% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN). Cibc Asset, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 39,805 shares. Emory University holds 33,368 shares. Pnc Service Grp Inc owns 6,590 shares. Rothschild Il, Illinois-based fund reported 3,175 shares. Principal Finance Gru Inc has invested 0.01% in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN).

More notable recent Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Announces Proposed 6M Share Public Offering of Common Stock – StreetInsider.com” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Seattle Genetics and Astellas reports positive data from EV-201 – Seeking Alpha” published on March 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Seaport sees 25% upside in Canopy Growth in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 16, 2019 : CSX, CTAS, UAL, FNF, SGEN, PNFP, IBKR, HWC, FULT, HOPE, UBNK – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Analysts await Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.37 EPS, down 37.04% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.24 actual EPS reported by Seattle Genetics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.17% negative EPS growth.

Lagoda Investment Management Lp, which manages about $725.00 million and $78.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 19,057 shares to 99,149 shares, valued at $5.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Digimarc Corp New (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 51,029 shares in the quarter, for a total of 277,206 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (NYSE:TPL).

More notable recent Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Vodafone Dividend Cut Not as Well Received as the Company Hoped – 24/7 Wall St.” on May 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Jazz Pharma (JAZZ) Q2 Earnings and Sales Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Vodafone, O2 set 5G equipment-sharing deal – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 25, 2019 : MRVL, INTC, FDC, VOD, QQQ, CMCSA, KO, MCHI, NOK, KEY, SQ, MFC – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vodafone: This Selloff Is Overdone – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2018.

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14B and $9.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) by 10,058 shares to 282,730 shares, valued at $27.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prudential Plc (NYSE:PUK) by 29,715 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 989,412 shares, and cut its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR).