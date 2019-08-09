Causeway Capital Management Increases Stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Finl Group I (SMFG); Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) Shareholder Energy Income Partners Trimmed Its Holding

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Finl Group I (SMFG) by 13.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc bought 240,568 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.13% . The institutional investor held 2.05 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.41M, up from 1.81 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sumitomo Mitsui Finl Group I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.8. About 7.31M shares traded or 347.73% up from the average. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) has declined 17.34% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SMFG News: 27/03/2018 – SOMO CHIEF SAYS IRAQ RECEIVED OFFER FROM JAPAN’S SUMITOMO CORP TO HAVE PROFIT-SHARING DEAL HELPING TO MARKET IRAQI CRUDE; 08/05/2018 – SUMITOMO RIKO 5191.T 2017/18 GROUP (IFRS) PRETAX PROFIT 11.29 BLN YEN (-15.1 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 12.50 BLN YEN (+10.8 %); 10/05/2018 – TABLE-Sumitomo Densetsu 1949.T -2017/18 parent results; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- MITSUI, BRADESPAR EXPECT TO MAINTAIN THEIR VALE STAKES, NOT DIVESTING IN MEDIUM TERM; 20/03/2018 – ADTRAN INC ADTN.O – SECURED EPON BUSINESS FOR NORTH AMERICA FROM SUMITOMO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES LTD; 11/05/2018 – Sumitomo Forestry Reports Full-Year Group Earnings Results; 15/03/2018 – NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL SAYS CONSIDERING MAKING SANYO SPECIAL STEEL A SUBISIDARY; 06/03/2018 – MITSUI TO DECLARE OFFER FOR AWE UNCONDITIONAL; 24/04/2018 – SUMITOMO RIKO 5191.T -REVISES 2017/18 GROUP (IFRS) PRETAX FORECAST TO PROFIT 11.00 BLN YEN FROM PROFIT 13.50 BLN YEN (-18.5%); 02/04/2018 – ArcelorMittal renews bid for India’s Essar with Nippon Steel

Energy Income Partners Llc decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (PAA) by 0.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc sold 57,527 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.62% . The hedge fund held 6.05M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $148.20M, down from 6.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Plains All Amern Pipeline L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $21.88. About 1.15M shares traded. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has declined 3.10% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PAA News: 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.33; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN REITERATES 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP QTRLY DILUTED ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $ 0.36; 11/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Plains All American Pipeline, Sorrento Therapeut; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q ADJ. EPU 36C, EST. 32C; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Names Chris R. Chandler Senior VP, Strategic Planning and Acquisitions; 09/04/2018 – Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. and Plains GP Holdings Announce Distributions; 08/05/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN 1Q REV. $8.40B, EST. $7.56B; 13/03/2018 – FTC: 20180852: Andeavor; Plains All American Pipeline, L.P; 13/03/2018 – PLAINS ALL AMERICAN PIPELINE LP PAA.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $27

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14 billion and $9.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AV) by 24,306 shares to 711,247 shares, valued at $28.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bhp Billiton Plc (NYSE:BBL) by 223,338 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 665 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold PAA shares while 91 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 326.22 million shares or 2.26% more from 318.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moors And Cabot holds 130,476 shares. 11.00 million were reported by Franklin Resource Inc. Fiera Capital holds 34,863 shares. Moreover, Eagle Asset Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA). Permanens Capital LP holds 0.29% or 40,000 shares. Interactive Fincl Advsr holds 0.03% or 2,526 shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson & Co accumulated 0.01% or 12,276 shares. Dubuque Financial Bank And Trust Company holds 9,130 shares. Invesco holds 294,717 shares. Heronetta Mgmt LP stated it has 332,753 shares. Smithfield, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,420 shares. 107,730 were accumulated by Hite Hedge Asset Mgmt Lc. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 8,712 shares. Fiduciary Trust Communications holds 10,480 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Goodwin Daniel L has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA).

