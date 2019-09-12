Causeway Capital Management Increased Synnex (SNX) Position by $63.10 Million; Valuation Declined; As Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Stock Price Rose, Holder Retirement Systems Of Alabama Has Decreased Stake

Retirement Systems Of Alabama decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 0.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama sold 11,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 2.46M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $274.83 million, down from 2.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $374.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $117.19. About 9.71M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 02/05/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Files Form 10-Q for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 09/05/2018 – BP PLC BP.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 600P FROM 560P; 08/05/2018 – MOMENTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC MNTA.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $18; 11/05/2018 – Sensata Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Access Growth Adds Rheinmetall, Exits PZ Cussons; 09/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 27/04/2018 – This earnings season is ‘about as good as it gets’: J.P. Morgan’s David Kelly; 03/04/2018 – JPMORGAN IS SAID TO TARGET $250 MILLION FOR SPECIAL SITUATIONS; 08/03/2018 – J.P. Morgan Chase Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon was asked on Bloomberg TV Thursday about Gary Cohn leaving the President Trump administration; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Emerging Exits Delta Electronics, Cuts Weg

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synnex Corp (SNX) by 43.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc bought 643,873 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.89% . The institutional investor held 2.13 million shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $210.04 million, up from 1.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synnex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.00B market cap company. The stock increased 4.25% or $3.99 during the last trading session, reaching $97.87. About 306,409 shares traded. SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) has risen 3.24% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SNX News: 29/03/2018 – Synnex 1Q EPS 61c; 15/03/2018 – OKI Data Americas Selects SYNNEX Corporation as Primary Distributor for Full Line of Business and Office Printing Products and; 29/03/2018 – Synnex 1Q Rev $4.55B; 15/03/2018 – OKI Data Americas Selects SYNNEX Corporation as Primary Distributor for Full Line of Business and Office Printing Products and Solutions; 10/05/2018 – DATATEC – YEAR OVER YEAR DECLINE IN UNDERLYING EARNINGS PER SHARE AND HEPS RESULT OF SALE OF WESTCON AMERICAS TO SYNNEX WITH EFFECT FROM SEPT 1; 07/05/2018 – Synnex Technology Intl Corp. Apr Rev NT$27.68B; 29/03/2018 – Synnex Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.35; 14/05/2018 – Nine SYNNEX Corporation Leaders Named to CRN’s Women of the Channel List with One Named to Power 100 List; 29/03/2018 – SYNNEX CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.61; 11/05/2018 – Synnex Technology Intl Corp. 1Q Net Profit NT$2.25B Vs NT$1.14B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 16 investors sold SNX shares while 96 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 38.70 million shares or 2.36% less from 39.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 4,761 shares. Huntington Natl Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). D E Shaw & Inc holds 18,771 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bahl & Gaynor Incorporated holds 0.03% or 41,417 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt stated it has 46 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1.12M are held by Boston Ptnrs. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 5 shares. Moreover, Affinity Investment Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.09% invested in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) for 3,263 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md holds 22,548 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & reported 26,000 shares. Kbc Grp Nv has invested 0.02% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Putnam Invests Ltd Liability owns 0.01% invested in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) for 47,594 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The stated it has 0.01% in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Invesco reported 0% of its portfolio in SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX). Pitcairn holds 0.02% or 2,377 shares.

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14 billion and $9.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (NASDAQ:VOD) by 80,995 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $17.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 180,244 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.24M shares, and cut its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY).

Retirement Systems Of Alabama, which manages about $21.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 12,750 shares to 453,380 shares, valued at $50.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Factset Resh Sys Inc (NYSE:FDS) by 3,024 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,938 shares, and has risen its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74 billion for 12.11 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.