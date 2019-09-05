Causeway Capital Management Increased Its Stake in Barclays Plc (BCS) by $2.25 Million as Stock Value Declined; Xcel Energy (XEL) Shareholder Stone Ridge Asset Management Has Lifted Stake

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Barclays Plc (BCS) by 9.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc bought 320,954 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.79% . The institutional investor held 3.82M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.59 million, up from 3.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Barclays Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.54B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $6.83. About 523,363 shares traded. Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has declined 27.38% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.38% the S&P500. Some Historical BCS News: 11/04/2018 – BARCLAYS TRADER MCCAFFREY IS SAID TO EXIT FOR ANGELO GORDON; 26/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC ALGN.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 2 PCT TO $295; 18/05/2018 – MITCHELLS & BUTLERS PLC MAB.L : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 2 PCT TO 225P; 09/03/2018 – AmerisourceBergen to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 20/04/2018 – Axe removed from neck of Barclays’ Jes Staley after FCA verdict; 08/03/2018 – SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond Daily Outflows $107.8M; 23/05/2018 – BusinessDaily Africa: Barclays Plc not exploring potential merger with Standard Chartered; 21/03/2018 – BARCLAYS CEO: `ONE MORE SHAREHOLDER’ TO STAY CLOSE TO; 16/05/2018 – BARCLAYS TO CUT 285 JOBS AT LITHUANIAN SERVICE CENTER: BNS; 23/03/2018 – Barclays Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of March 23 (Table)

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) by 299.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc bought 24,586 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.64% . The hedge fund held 32,782 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84 million, up from 8,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Xcel Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $65.43. About 268,112 shares traded. Xcel Energy Inc. (NYSE:XEL) has risen 28.78% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.78% the S&P500. Some Historical XEL News: 27/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY – 478-MEGAWATT HALE WIND PROJECT NEAR PLAINVIEW, TEXAS TO BE BUILT, CONSTRUCTION EXPECTED TO START IN JUNE; 02/05/2018 – WESTINGHOUSE GETS CONTRACT EXTENSION FOR XEL PRAIRIE ISLAND; 26/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 29/03/2018 – MFS Utilities Fund Adds Xcel Energy, Exits TDC; 18/04/2018 – XCEL ENERGY: DRONES TO SURVEY TRANSMISSION LINES NEAR DENVER; 17/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Announces Leadership Changes; 17/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Carter to Assume Many of the Responsibilities Currently Held by Marvin McDaniel; 20/04/2018 – Xcel Energy Sees Few Opportunities for Westward Expansion of Regional Transmission Organization; 26/04/2018 – XCEL SEES DECISION ON COLORADO ENERGY PLAN THIS SUMMER; 24/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Fridley joins Xcel Energy’s partners in energy initiative

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70B and $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 39,948 shares to 9,100 shares, valued at $2.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kelly Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 33,197 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,740 shares, and cut its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 31 investors sold XEL shares while 183 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 387.73 million shares or 0.59% more from 385.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.