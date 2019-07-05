Causeway Capital Management Increased By $45.13 Million Its Ryanair Hldgs Plc (RYAAY) Stake; LIQUIDMETAL TECHNOLOGIES (LQMT) Sellers Increased By 21.71% Their Shorts

LIQUIDMETAL TECHNOLOGIES INC (OTCMKTS:LQMT) had an increase of 21.71% in short interest. LQMT’s SI was 427,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 21.71% from 351,500 shares previously. With 1.06M avg volume, 0 days are for LIQUIDMETAL TECHNOLOGIES INC (OTCMKTS:LQMT)’s short sellers to cover LQMT’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.001 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1195. About 464,866 shares traded. Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT) has 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased Ryanair Hldgs Plc (RYAAY) stake by 277.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Causeway Capital Management Llc acquired 609,892 shares as Ryanair Hldgs Plc (RYAAY)’s stock declined 4.65%. The Causeway Capital Management Llc holds 829,494 shares with $62.16M value, up from 219,602 last quarter. Ryanair Hldgs Plc now has $13.32 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $67.66. About 306,565 shares traded. Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) has declined 37.63% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.06% the S&P500. Some Historical RYAAY News: 21/05/2018 – RYANAIR CEO SAYS EXPECTS FIRST CABIN CREW RECOGNITION AGREEMENTS TO BE SIGNED IN THE NEXT MONTH OR TWO; 28/05/2018 – EUROPEAN CABIN CREW UNIONS SEND ULTIMATUM TO RYANAIR; 23/03/2018 – RPT-ANALYSIS-Boeing loyalist Ryanair to fly first Airbus with Austria deal; 21/05/2018 – RYANAIR SEES INDUSTRY SHAKEOUT `AS EARLY AS THIS WINTER’; 23/03/2018 – RYANAIR WILL FLY TO UKRAINE FROM OCT. ’18; 21/05/2018 – Ryanair Says FY 2018 Net Profit Rose; Sees Profit Fall in FY 2019; 28/03/2018 – VIENNA -RYANAIR CEO SAYS l EXPECT SMALL DISRUPTIONS DUE TO PLANNED STRIKE IN PORTUGAL OVER EASTER, CANNOT RULE OUT FLIGHT CANCELLATIONS; 21/03/2018 – RYANAIR-CALLS ON FRENCH GOVT, EUROPEAN COMMISSION TO TAKE IMMEDIATE ACTION TO PREVENT SKIES OVER EUROPE BEING CLOSED AGAIN ON THURSDAY BY FRENCH ATC UNIONS; 21/05/2018 – RYANAIR SEES FY 2019 PROFITS TO FALL TO BETWEEN EU1.25B-EU1.35B; 21/05/2018 – Ryanair warns on hard Brexit as passenger growth boosts profits

Investors sentiment decreased to 0 in Q1 2019. Its down Infinity, from Infinity in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 0 investors sold Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 1.72 million shares or 157.25% more from 667,229 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carret Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 10,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wesbanco State Bank Inc owns 620,307 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LQMT) for 191,010 shares. Tradition Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 36,922 shares.

Liquidmetal Technologies Inc., a materials technology company, designs, develops, makes, and sells products and components from bulk amorphous alloys to clients in various industries. The company has market cap of $109.27 million. It offers components for non-consumer electronic devices, including aerospace components, medical devices, sporting goods, leisure products, automotive components, and industrial machines. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides liquidmetal alloys for use in the aerospace, automotive, defense, medical/dental, non-consumer electronics, and sporting equipment applications; and creates and develops components for aerospace customers.

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) stake by 807,048 shares to 170 valued at $35,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) stake by 600,059 shares and now owns 2.64 million shares. Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) was reduced too.

