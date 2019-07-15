Causeway Capital Management Holding in Credicorp LTD (BAP) Raised as Valuation Declined; Starr International Co Decreased Holding in American International Group Ord (AIG) by $9.60 Million as Shares Rose

Starr International Co Inc decreased its stake in American International Group Ord (AIG) by 73.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starr International Co Inc sold 223,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,265 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, down from 302,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starr International Co Inc who had been investing in American International Group Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $56.35. About 1.58 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 09/05/2018 – AIG – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED ELEVEN DIRECTORS AT COMPANY’S ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 09/05/2018 – AIG Shareholders Elected 11 Board Members; 07/03/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Expedia Taps AIG Travel as Global Travel Insurance Provider; 26/04/2018 – AXA prices U.S. arm’s IPO at $24-27/per share, launches bonds; 07/05/2018 – Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG – Forbes; 26/03/2018 – Greenberg’s Starr loses bid to challenge AIG bailout; 12/04/2018 – EY – EMPLOYEES OF AIG’S GLOBAL TAX COMPLIANCE AND TAX TECHNOLOGY TEAMS TRANSITIONED TO EY EFFECTIVE MARCH 31, 2018; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Net Investment Income From Insurance Companies Fell 9% to $3.3 Billion; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q EPS $1.01; 09/05/2018 – AIG shareholders set to vote on pay package for new CEO

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (BAP) by 0.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc bought 1,824 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 438,653 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.26 million, up from 436,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Credicorp Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $233.97. About 106,950 shares traded. Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) has declined 4.31% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BAP News: 03/05/2018 – CREDICORP 1Q LOANS PEN100.57B; 26/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp announces filing of the 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 03/05/2018 – PERU HOLDING COMPANY CREDICORP BAP.N REPORTS 1 BLN SOLES ($305 MLN) IN NET PROFIT IN FIRST QUARTER; 07/05/2018 – Credicorp Continues Reorganizing Its Subsidiaries in Peru; 23/04/2018 – Credicorp: CEO Walter Bayly ‘Had a Coronary Event During the Weekend; 20/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s Earnings Release and Conference Call 1Q18; 10/04/2018 – REG-Credicorp Ltd. : Credicorp’s “1Q18 quiet period”; 23/04/2018 – CREDICORP CEO HAD CORONARY EVENT OVER THE WEEKEND

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14 billion and $9.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carnival Plc (NYSE:CUK) by 26,821 shares to 234,851 shares, valued at $11.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 2.04 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.60M shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.

Analysts await American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.05 per share. AIG’s profit will be $1.00 billion for 12.25 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual earnings per share reported by American International Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.22% negative EPS growth.