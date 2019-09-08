Causeway Capital Management Holding in Carnival Plc (CUK) Decreased by $1.31 Million as Stock Price Declined; Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale Raised Position in Extra Space Storage (EXR) by $3.68 Million as Stock Rose

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR) by 590.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale bought 39,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The institutional investor held 46,311 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31 million, up from 6,711 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Extra Space Storage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $119.74. About 917,816 shares traded or 18.40% up from the average. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 20.19% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.19% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $86; 21/04/2018 DJ Extra Space Storage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXR); 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $4.57 TO $4.66; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE QTRLY DIVIDEND 86C/SHR VS 78C/SHR; EST. 78C; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Net $88.3M; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $91 FROM $84; 15/05/2018 – Zurich Insurance Adds Extra Space, Exits Broadcom: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q Rev $285.5M; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.09, EST. $1.09; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.86/SHR

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Carnival Plc (CUK) by 10.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc sold 26,821 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.53% . The institutional investor held 234,851 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.70M, down from 261,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carnival Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $44.18. About 296,071 shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK) has declined 21.50% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical CUK News: 23/05/2018 – China will someday be the largest cruise market in the world, @CarnivalPLC CEO tells @JimCramer; 08/03/2018 – Holland America Line Introduces Food & Beverage Aficionado Cruises Featuring Culinary Council Members, Master Mixologist, Wine Curator and Winemakers; 05/03/2018 – World-Renowned Wine Critic James Suckling Named Holland America Line’s New Wine Curator; 08/05/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival PLC – Voting Rights and Capital; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL PLC CCL.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84.50 FROM $79.50; RATING OUTPERFORM; 05/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS; 13/03/2018 – Carnival Group: To Release Annual Results by End-March; 18/04/2018 – Holland America Group Chief Executive Officer Stein Kruse Receives Netherland-America Foundation Ambassadors’ Award; 15/05/2018 – INSOMNIAC, LIVEXLIVE, ZEBRA ENTERTAINMENT AND TENCENT VIDEO SIGN PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE LIVESTREAM OF ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL (EDC) LAS VEGAS; 09/04/2018 – New Carnival Horizon Takes Cruise Retail Offerings To The Next Level With Most Expansive Shopping Space In The Fleet

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold EXR shares while 124 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 124.46 million shares or 2.44% more from 121.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Salem Investment Counselors Incorporated has 0% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 146 shares. Macquarie Grp Incorporated Ltd holds 0.03% or 175,774 shares. Wade G W & reported 0.87% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Kentucky Retirement Systems Ins Trust Fund owns 2,531 shares. Pinebridge Invs LP holds 32,502 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Guardian Life Of America owns 367 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv invested in 2.04M shares. 7,000 are owned by Chesley Taft Llc. Washington Tru reported 2,225 shares. Mariner Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 3,559 shares. The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.04% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Natixis holds 0.13% or 194,194 shares. Virtu Ltd owns 0.05% invested in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 8,085 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset holds 0% or 2,990 shares. Envestnet Asset holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 50,124 shares.

Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, which manages about $16.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 74,227 shares to 265,750 shares, valued at $31.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 165,000 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold CUK shares while 34 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 9.97 million shares or 5.84% less from 10.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Investments holds 33,880 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Causeway Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.12% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK) for 234,851 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corp De accumulated 280,649 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Company holds 0.03% or 5,996 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK) for 131,618 shares. Gam Ag reported 51,217 shares stake. 35,733 were reported by Royal Bankshares Of Canada. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 61,927 shares. Us Bancshares De holds 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CUK) or 20,351 shares. Envestnet Asset stated it has 33,588 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 2.29 million shares. Strategic Global Advsrs holds 29,037 shares. Todd Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has 413,408 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Northern Trust accumulated 350,871 shares. Susquehanna Intl Grp Inc Llp owns 128,020 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. WEISENBURGER RANDALL J had bought 20,000 shares worth $930,000 on Wednesday, July 3.

