Causeway Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Sabre (SABR) as Stock Price Rose; Caxton Has Lifted Stake in Alcentra Cap (ABDC) by $5.07 Million as Stock Value Rose

Caxton Corp increased its stake in Alcentra Cap Corp (ABDC) by 962.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Corp bought 724,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.31% . The institutional investor held 800,000 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.00 million, up from 75,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Corp who had been investing in Alcentra Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.88M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $9. About 257,779 shares traded or 526.97% up from the average. Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) has risen 41.88% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ABDC News: 07/03/2018 Federal Register: Alcentra Capital Corporation, et al; 14/03/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $0.28 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – ALCENTRA CAPITAL CORP – NET ASSET VALUE AT QTR-END $11.22 PER SHARE; 10/04/2018 – King Street Is Said to Hire Alcentra’s Wheeler for European CLOs; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Net Asset Value of $157.2 M, or $11.22/Share; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital 1Q EPS 25c; 09/04/2018 – Alcentra Sees ECB Tapering as Biggest Risk for High Yield: Q&A; 26/03/2018 – Dreyfus Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Distribution; 07/05/2018 – Alcentra Capital Had $13.4 Million in Cash and Cash Equivalents ar March 31; 02/05/2018 – Alcentra Announces the Final Closure of Clareant Structured Credit Opportunity Fund III

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sabre Corp (SABR) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc sold 1.70M shares as the company’s stock rose 12.54% . The institutional investor held 11.87 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $253.81 million, down from 13.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sabre Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $24.19. About 1.15 million shares traded. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 9.47% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 24/05/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – GIVEN THIS GWP FOR YEAR TO 30 APRIL 2018 IS DOWN YEAR ON YEAR BY AROUND 5% AT £69.8M; 22/05/2018 – LATAM Airlines Group now fully powered by Sabre’s passenger services system; 17/05/2018 – Sabre to participate in Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 22/03/2018 – Sabre Insurance 2017 Profit Fell on IPO Costs; 10/04/2018 – Sabre launches new guest-centric solutions on the SynXis Enterprise Platform; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – PROGRESSED TRANSITION TO A NEW HYBRID CLOUD IT INFRASTRUCTURE, DUE TO COMPLETE IN MID-2018; 01/05/2018 – Sabre Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.39-Adj EPS $1.53; 06/03/2018 Aeromexico renews strategic partnership with Sabre to drive digital transformation and new revenue streams; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Exits Position in Sabre; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – FY COMBINED OPERATING RATIO 68.5% VS 69.3%

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14 billion and $9.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micro Focus International Pl by 52,539 shares to 971,814 shares, valued at $25.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mobile Telesystems Pjsc (NYSE:MBT) by 375,021 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.33M shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.56, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 46 investors sold SABR shares while 103 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 241.34 million shares or 0.77% less from 243.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 242,289 were reported by Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability Company. The Minnesota-based Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). State Street Corporation owns 9.15M shares. Voya Investment Management Lc holds 0.04% or 857,360 shares. 68,372 are held by Dnb Asset Mgmt As. Vanguard Group accumulated 28.64 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Zwj Investment Counsel owns 622,615 shares. Moreover, Sigma Planning has 0.03% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) for 21,877 shares. Stephens Ar invested in 0.02% or 41,825 shares. Md Sass Invsts Svcs owns 1.26M shares. 10,222 are held by Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp. Northern Corporation holds 0.01% in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) or 2.69 million shares. Moreover, Trexquant Invest LP has 0.09% invested in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR). 1.50M are owned by Vulcan Value Ptnrs Ltd Llc. Mason Street Lc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 146,452 shares.

Caxton Corp, which manages about $107.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cm Fin Inc (NASDAQ:CMFN) by 171,682 shares to 856,673 shares, valued at $6.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.