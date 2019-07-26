Causeway Capital Management Has Trimmed Holding in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by $540,000 as Stock Price Rose; Biglari Capital Has Decreased Stake in Investors Title Co (ITIC) by $2.34 Million as Stock Price Declined

Biglari Capital Corp decreased its stake in Investors Title Co (ITIC) by 60.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Biglari Capital Corp sold 14,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.84% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 9,550 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51 million, down from 24,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Biglari Capital Corp who had been investing in Investors Title Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $311.90 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $165.14. About 180 shares traded. Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC) has declined 10.86% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.29% the S&P500. Some Historical ITIC News: 09/05/2018 – Investors Title Short-Interest Ratio Rises 35% to 10 Days; 05/03/2018 Investors Title Company Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ Investors Title Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITIC); 08/05/2018 – Investors Title 1Q Rev $33.8M; 08/05/2018 – Investors Title 1Q EPS $2.20

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 18.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,839 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33M, down from 31,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $105. About 1.01 million shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has declined 8.47% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.90% the S&P500.

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14B and $9.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rpc Inc (NYSE:RES) by 380,735 shares to 7.39 million shares, valued at $84.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 89,735 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.34 million shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 3 investors sold ITIC shares while 18 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 811,926 shares or 1.40% more from 800,687 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 149,577 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Llc stated it has 21,700 shares. 22,495 are owned by Northern Tru. Morgan Stanley owns 1,716 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Tru Advsrs LP holds 0% or 2,442 shares in its portfolio. Markel reported 213,300 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0% or 15,693 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn has 0% invested in Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC). Rbf Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 4,000 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers has 1,925 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street Corp accumulated 22,851 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameritas Inv Prtn reported 111 shares. 400 were accumulated by Whittier. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.01% in Investors Title Company (NASDAQ:ITIC). Denali Limited Liability Corporation holds 11 shares.

Biglari Capital Corp, which manages about $585.81M and $835.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delek Logistics Partners Lp (NYSE:DKL) by 17,000 shares to 121,000 shares, valued at $3.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.