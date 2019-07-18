Causeway Capital Management Has Raised Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Stake; Howard Hughes Medical Institute Holding in Mastercard (MA) Has Cut as Stock Price Rose

Howard Hughes Medical Institute decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Hughes Medical Institute sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.71 million, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $276.52. About 1.41 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 07/03/2018 – DIGITAL FOCUS ALIGNS MASTERCARD ORGANIZATION & INVESTMENTS; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results Available on Company’s Website; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CARLO ENRICO TO LEAD LATIN AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN REGION; 16/04/2018 – U.K. Retailers Kick Off Appeal Against Visa, Mastercard Fees; 03/05/2018 – Mastercard blames cryptocurrencies for slight drop in first-quarter growth; 26/04/2018 – IFC and Mastercard Expand Partnership to Drive Greater Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets; 30/05/2018 – MASTERCARD TESTING BLOCKCHAIN SETTLEMENT FOR THREE BANKS: CFO; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.50, EST. $1.24; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 42.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc bought 343,743 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.14 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.81 million, up from 800,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $15.9. About 2.25 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 43.39% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.82% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 22/03/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC – EXISTING LEADERSHIP TEAMS OF IDEA CELLULAR AND VODAFONE INDIA WILL CONTINUE TO MANAGE THEIR SEPARATE BUSINESSES; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group Deputy CFO Margherita Della Valle to Succeed Nick Read as CFO; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – FINAL DIVIDEND PER SHARE OF 10.23 EUROCENTS, UP 2.0%, GIVING TOTAL DIVIDENDS PER SHARE FOR YEAR OF 15.07 EUROCENTS; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE WILL BECOME EUROPE’S LEADING NEXT GENERATION NETWORK OWNER, SERVING LARGEST NUMBER OF MOBILE CUSTOMERS AND HOUSEHOLDS ACROSS EU.”; 25/04/2018 – Vodafone Group: Merger of Bharti Infratel and Indus Towers; 19/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: Competition Authority opposes Vodafone attempt at injunction on Altice/TVI deal; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Qatar: VODAFONE QATAR TO INSPIRE A MOVEMENT TO SAY “SHUKRAN” IN THE HOLY MONTH OF RAMADAN – Doha, 15 May 2018:; 12/04/2018 – VODAFONE NZ WILL DEFEND FIBREX CHARGES; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES UNITYMEDIA’S RATINGS UNDER REVIEW FOR UPGRADE; 12/04/2018 – VODAFONE UK – COMPLETED FIRST TEST OF NEW 5G SPECTRUM ACROSS AN EXISTING LIVE NETWORK BETWEEN MANCHESTER AND CO’S HEADQUARTERS IN NEWBURY, BERKSHIRE

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14 billion and $9.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 807,048 shares to 170 shares, valued at $35,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 1.06M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.79M shares, and cut its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM).

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 earnings per share, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.86B for 37.98 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.