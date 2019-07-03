Causeway Capital Management Has Raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Position by $1.26 Million; Boeing Co (BA) Stock Price Declined While Hyman Charles D Has Lowered Its Position by $1.29 Million

Hyman Charles D decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hyman Charles D sold 3,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 103,888 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.63M, down from 107,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hyman Charles D who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $354.47. About 2.16M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – Boeing earnings: $3.64 a share, vs $2.58 EPS expected; 11/04/2018 – BOEING INVESTED IN REACTION ENGINES’ $37.3M FUNDING ROUND; 01/05/2018 – Boeing Agrees to Acquire Parts Supplier KLX for $3.25 Billion; 06/03/2018 – Hawaiian Also Has Purchase Rights for 10 Additional Boeing 787s; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS DOES NOT SEE ANY CHANCE OF BRINGING BACK 767 PASSSENGER PLANE; 23/05/2018 – Etihad Airways to Optimize Operations with Crew Management Solutions; 13/03/2018 – BOEING: NET ORDERS INCLUDE 2 FOR TUI TRAVEL, 18 FOR UPS; 06/03/2018 – Boeing 787-9 “Dreamliner” to Join Hawaiian Airlines Fleet; 26/04/2018 – Boeing: Gulf Air Set to Take Delivery of Four More Dreamliners This Year; 01/05/2018 – BOEING: DEAL TO SEE ANNUAL COST SAVINGS OF ABOUT $70M BY 2021

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 0.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc bought 31,403 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.07M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248.43M, up from 6.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $40.33. About 2.94 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 18/04/2018 – InspectorGeneral: Occupational Therapist Owner of TSM Sentenced for Making False and Fraudulent Statements Related to Health; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Expectation That Growth in TSMC’s Free Cash Flow, Stability in Margins Will Remain Solid; 09/04/2018 – TSMC to cut 1 seat in board of directors after Morris Chang retires in June, sources say; 27/04/2018 – TSMC to invest $14 billion in R&D at Hsinchu facility; 08/03/2018 – Scott Howard: Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC- Nikkei Asian Review; 19/04/2018 – TSMC cuts 2018 sales target on weak iPhone demand; 23/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TMSC) said Thursday it expects second-quarter revenue to range between $7.8 billion and $7.9 billion, well below expectations; 23/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC may post record profits for 2018 on 7nm volume production

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14 billion and $9.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv (NYSE:AMX) by 1.03M shares to 224,327 shares, valued at $3.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 807,048 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 170 shares, and cut its stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 48.96 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.