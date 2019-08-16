Causeway Capital Management Has Raised Leidos Hldgs (LDOS) Holding By $668,160; Power Integrations (POWI) Sentiment Is 1.01

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) stake by 0.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Causeway Capital Management Llc acquired 10,440 shares as Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS)’s stock rose 12.70%. The Causeway Capital Management Llc holds 2.27M shares with $145.39M value, up from 2.26 million last quarter. Leidos Hldgs Inc now has $12.08B valuation. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $84. About 401,754 shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 14/05/2018 – LEIDOS GETS $210M CONTRACT TO SUPPORT ARMY PROGRAM; 22/05/2018 – Dyncorp launches dual-track review; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Net $102M; 18/05/2018 – Wash Tech [Reg]: Leidos’ health footprint set to swell after $10B VA-Cerner pact signed; 05/03/2018 MFS New Discovery Fund Adds CACI, Exits Leidos; 20/04/2018 – New home, but same worries, as NATO moves into glass and steel HQ; 23/04/2018 – DJ Leidos Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LDOS); 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Civil Rev $840M; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Rev $2.44B; 11/04/2018 – Leidos Wins $210 Million U.S. Army Contract

Power Integrations Inc (POWI) investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.14, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 73 investment professionals increased or started new stock positions, while 72 sold and trimmed stock positions in Power Integrations Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 25.60 million shares, down from 26.71 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Power Integrations Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 64 Increased: 52 New Position: 21.

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) stake by 600,059 shares to 2.64M valued at $71.76M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) stake by 807,048 shares and now owns 170 shares. Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold LDOS shares while 115 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 104.88 million shares or 3.02% less from 108.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us-based Ancora Limited Co has invested 0.38% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Ftb Advisors, a Tennessee-based fund reported 344 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt accumulated 0.02% or 11,218 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). The New Jersey-based Prudential Financial has invested 0.08% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Mutual Of America Management Lc holds 129,012 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Whittier Company has 180 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc reported 0.03% stake. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group Inc (Ca) holds 29 shares. The North Carolina-based Piedmont Investment Advsr Inc has invested 0.01% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Gateway Investment Advisers Llc has 67,820 shares. Daiwa Sb Invs has invested 0% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). The Pennsylvania-based Veritable Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS). Jpmorgan Chase And Company has 0.01% invested in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) for 388,464 shares. Shellback Cap Limited Partnership invested 0.65% in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Among 4 analysts covering Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Leidos Holdings has $8300 highest and $70 lowest target. $75.40’s average target is -10.24% below currents $84 stock price. Leidos Holdings had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Drexel Hamilton maintained Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) rating on Friday, February 22. Drexel Hamilton has “Buy” rating and $75 target. The stock of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Cowen & Co. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of LDOS in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, February 20. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Thursday, February 21.

Analysts await Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, down 19.05% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.63 per share. POWI’s profit will be $14.96 million for 42.63 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Power Integrations, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.50% EPS growth.

The stock increased 3.63% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $86.97. About 56,396 shares traded. Power Integrations, Inc. (POWI) has risen 29.91% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.91% the S&P500. Some Historical POWI News: 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS SEES 2Q REV. $106M TO $112M, EST. $110.0M; 23/04/2018 – Power Integrations Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS INC – 2018 GAAP OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $41.5 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Power Integrations 1Q Adj EPS 67c; 26/04/2018 – POWER INTEGRATIONS 1Q NET REV. $103.1M, EST. $103.0M; 26/04/2018 – Power Integrations 1Q EPS 46c; 30/04/2018 – Power Integrations’ SCALE Gate Drivers Now Available With Conformal Coating; 19/03/2018 – CAFC: IN RE: POWER INTEGRATIONS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1304 – 2018-03-19; 24/05/2018 – Power Integrations Short-Interest Ratio Rises 104% to 9 Days; 20/04/2018 – DJ Power Integrations Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POWI)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc holds 2.5% of its portfolio in Power Integrations, Inc. for 315,340 shares. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc Mn owns 1.76 million shares or 2.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Copeland Capital Management Llc has 1.81% invested in the company for 374,491 shares. The California-based Snyder Capital Management L P has invested 1.5% in the stock. Robecosam Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 432,000 shares.