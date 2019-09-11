Causeway Capital Management Has Raised Holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) by $1.26 Million; Sq Advisors Cut Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) Position by $198.14 Million as Share Price Declined

Sq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (ALSN) by 54.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sq Advisors Llc sold 4.50M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.98% . The hedge fund held 3.79M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.28 million, down from 8.29M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Allison Transmission Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $46.96. About 527,322 shares traded. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 9.88% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 30/04/2018 – Allison Transmission 1Q EPS $1.08; 05/03/2018 – INFOSYS WINS CONTRACT FROM ALLISON TRANSMISSION: STATEMENT; 01/05/2018 – Allison Transmission Volume Surges More Than 12 Times Average; 30/03/2018 – Savoy magazine names Dana Pittard to “most influential” list; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SEEKS TO AMEND TERM B-3 LOAN DUE 2022; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: ALSN May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Consecutive Gain; 08/03/2018 – Navistar to offer an Allison transmission standard with new International® MV Series truck; 14/03/2018 – Allison Transmission receives certification from California Air Resources Board for model year 2018 hybrid-electric propulsion; 17/05/2018 – Allison Transmission Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +10% TO +14%

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 0.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc bought 31,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 6.07 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $248.43M, up from 6.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $44.17. About 2.81M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS JAN-APR SALES +13.5 PCT ON YEAR TO T$329.95 BLN; 30/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.02 BLN; 08/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$506 MLN; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Expectation That Growth in TSMC’s Free Cash Flow, Stability in Margins Will Remain Solid; 30/04/2018 – TSMC Certifies Synopsys Design Platform for High-performance 7-nm FinFET Plus Technology; 13/03/2018 – Luxtera Achieves Record Breaking Optical Performance with New TSV-Enabled Silicon Photonics Platform at TSMC; 01/05/2018 – Mentor enhances tool portfolio for TSMC 5nm FinFET and 7nm FinFET Plus processes and Wafer-on-Wafer stacking technology; 07/03/2018 Exclusive: US chipmaker GlobalFoundries asks China to probe TSMC; 02/05/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC’s Nanjing plant starts shipment of 12-inch wafers to Bitmain; 19/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor foundry company in the world and also makes chips for leading technology firms such as Apple and Nvidia

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14 billion and $9.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) by 572,623 shares to 15.03 million shares, valued at $540.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (EPI) by 1.14M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.52 million shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Since April 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $229,995 activity.

Analysts await Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, down 11.02% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.27 per share. ALSN’s profit will be $134.54 million for 10.39 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.60% negative EPS growth.