Causeway Capital Management Has Lowered Sabre (SABR) Position; Crown Castle International (CCI) Sentiment Is 1.37

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased Sabre Corp (SABR) stake by 12.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Causeway Capital Management Llc sold 1.70 million shares as Sabre Corp (SABR)’s stock rose 12.54%. The Causeway Capital Management Llc holds 11.87 million shares with $253.81M value, down from 13.56 million last quarter. Sabre Corp now has $6.37 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $23.26. About 262,805 shares traded. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has declined 9.47% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.47% the S&P500. Some Historical SABR News: 02/05/2018 – Ketchum Named Creative Agency of the Year at North America SABRE Awards; 15/03/2018 – Sabre Corp Announces Closing of Secondary Offering of Common Stk; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – PROGRESSED TRANSITION TO A NEW HYBRID CLOUD IT INFRASTRUCTURE, DUE TO COMPLETE IN MID-2018; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L -FY UNDERWRITING PROFIT £59.0M VS £55.9M; 10/04/2018 – Sabre makes major innovation announcement to bring industry-first Digital Airline Commercial Platform to market at Sabre Techno; 01/05/2018 – Sabre 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 22/03/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – FY ADJUSTED PROFIT AFTER TAX £53.3M VS £53.9M; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Sabre Corp To ‘BB’; Outlook Stable; 30/04/2018 – Lion Air signs GDS agreement with Sabre to fuel its growth strategy; 24/05/2018 – SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC SBRE.L – GROUP CONTINUES TO DELIVER LEADING UNDERWRITING PERFORMANCE SUPPORTED BY POSITIVE CLAIMS EXPERIENCE IN EARLY MONTHS OF 2018

Crown Castle International Corp (CCI) investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 340 active investment managers increased and opened new stock positions, while 249 decreased and sold their equity positions in Crown Castle International Corp. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 373.08 million shares, down from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Crown Castle International Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 21 to 23 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 30 Reduced: 219 Increased: 238 New Position: 102.

The stock increased 0.62% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $146.97. About 524,257 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Crown Castle International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and leases shared wireless infrastructure in the United States and Australia. The company has market cap of $61.10 billion. The firm provides towers and other structures, such as rooftops; and distributed antenna systems, a type of small cell network . It has a 85.5 P/E ratio. It provides access, including space or capacity to its towers, small cells, and third party land interests via long-term contracts in various forms, including license, sublease, and lease agreements.

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) stake by 1,824 shares to 438,653 valued at $105.26M in 2019Q1. It also upped Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB) stake by 431,688 shares and now owns 1.90 million shares. Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Sabre has $27 highest and $2500 lowest target. $26’s average target is 11.78% above currents $23.26 stock price. Sabre had 7 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

