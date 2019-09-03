Causeway Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position in Novartis A G (NVS) by $965,568 as Stock Value Rose; As Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) Stock Value Rose, Rbo & Co Lowered Its Position

Rbo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) by 23.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc sold 65,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 213,498 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.66 million, down from 279,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Inter for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $55.38. About 1.84 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Mondelez International’s Sr Unscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q EPS 62c; 01/05/2018 – Growing Appetite in Emerging Markets Fuels Mondelez’s Results; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Accepted for Purchase All $570M Aggregate Principal Amount of Notes Validly Tendered; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ SEES FY ORGANIC REV. +1% TO +2%; 05/04/2018 – Mondelez International CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 19 Months; 17/04/2018 – Mondelez: Bahrain Manufacturing Plant Produces Oreo Cookies and Barni Soft Cakes for Middle East and Africa; 09/05/2018 – European Chocolate Market Report 2018-2022 – Leading Vendors are Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli, Ferrero, Mars, Mondelez International & Nestle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/05/2018 – Mondelez Deal for Tate’s Expected to Close During the Summe

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc sold 10,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 282,730 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.18M, down from 292,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $89.93. About 1.57 million shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 27/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE – CONSUMER HEALTHCARE BUSINESS TO CONTINUE TO INVEST IN GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES FOR OTC, ORAL HEALTH BRANDS, SUCH AS SENSODYNE AND ENO; 25/04/2018 – Novartis launches FocalView app, providing opportunity for patients to participate in ophthalmology clinical trials from home; 20/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S SAYS EXPAND STUDY SHOWED SIPONIMOD (BAF312) REDUCED RISK OF DISABILITY PROGRESSION LARGELY DISASSOCIATED FROM RELAPSES IN PATIENTS WITH SECONDARY PROGRESSIVE MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS; 25/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 16/05/2018 – Novartis ex-CEO says regrets hiring, not firing Trump lawyer; 09/05/2018 – Novartis Drawn Into Mueller Probe After Payments to Trump Lawyer; 16/05/2018 – ? Novartis lawyer departs over […]; 27/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – AGREED TO PAY BREAK FEE OF $200 MLN IN NOVARTIS DEAL; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers likely blocking access to branded drug samples; 27/03/2018 – Novartis to Sell 36.5% Stake in Joint Venture

Rbo & Co Llc, which manages about $284.00 million and $416.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 74,168 shares to 171,850 shares, valued at $19.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Reg by 17,208 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Analysts await Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.62 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.62 per share. MDLZ’s profit will be $887.58M for 22.33 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Mondelez International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.77% EPS growth.

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14 billion and $9.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 89,735 shares to 5.34 million shares, valued at $880.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 1.17M shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.34 million shares, and has risen its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN).