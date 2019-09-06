Causeway Capital Management Has Lifted Its Barclays Plc (BCS) Stake; SARACEN MINERAL HOLDINGS LTD ORDINAR (SCEXF) SI Decreased By 29.07%

SARACEN MINERAL HOLDINGS LTD ORDINAR (OTCMKTS:SCEXF) had a decrease of 29.07% in short interest. SCEXF’s SI was 1.31M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 29.07% from 1.85 million shares previously. With 3,900 avg volume, 336 days are for SARACEN MINERAL HOLDINGS LTD ORDINAR (OTCMKTS:SCEXF)’s short sellers to cover SCEXF’s short positions. The stock decreased 4.42% or $0.112 during the last trading session, reaching $2.42. About 20,800 shares traded or 628.29% up from the average. Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SCEXF) has 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased Barclays Plc (BCS) stake by 9.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Causeway Capital Management Llc acquired 320,954 shares as Barclays Plc (BCS)’s stock declined 11.79%. The Causeway Capital Management Llc holds 3.82 million shares with $30.59M value, up from 3.50M last quarter. Barclays Plc now has $29.72 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $6.88. About 1.02 million shares traded. Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) has declined 27.38% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.38% the S&P500. Some Historical BCS News: 17/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PETROLEUM CORP IPCOR.ST : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SEK 55 FROM SEK 48; 22/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Bloomberg Barclays Aggregate Down, Led by Corporates; 10/05/2018 – MARRIOTT MAR.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $148 FROM $145; 17/05/2018 – SCHIBSTED ASA SBSTA.OL : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO NOK 270 FROM NOK 265; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns enhanced Aa2 to Custodial Receipts, Series 2017-XG0149; 11/05/2018 – PETROFAC LTD HAS HIRED INVESTMENT BANKS BARCLAYS AND HSBC TO HELP WITH THE SALE OF ITS OIL FIELDS IN MEXICO; 17/05/2018 – CUTS RECOMMENDED BY BRAMSON WOULD TARGET BANK’S EQUITIES, CURRENCY AND FIXED INCOME TRADING DESKS; 22/05/2018 – UBM: BARCLAYS PLC: Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) – UBM PLC AMENDMENT; 13/03/2018 – Bloomberg Barclays Aggregate Up, Led by Treasuries

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 4.81M shares to 4.08M valued at $112.61M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (NYSE:CM) stake by 65,813 shares and now owns 2.79 million shares. Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) was reduced too.

Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited engages in the gold mining business in Australia. The company has market cap of $1.91 billion. It also explores for nickel deposits. It has a 35.59 P/E ratio. The firm holds 100% interest in the Carosue Dam activities located in north-east of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia.